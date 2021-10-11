The rematch of last season’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys soccer championship between the St. John’s School Knights and the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars featured high-level action and was a prelude for more exciting games to follow.

The Saturday morning clash of the titans, held at the Guam Football Association National Training Center, was won by the Friars 2-0. After a scoreless first half, the Friars’ Daniel Glasscock and Bobby Haddock both found the back of the net in the second half.

Glasscock, in the 49th minute, struck first with a left-footed blast to the right side of the box that beat Knights goalkeeper Miles Ganeb, proving to be the game-winner.

“We didn’t really play our game in the first half, but we really changed in the second half with our speed of play,” Glasscock said. “The pitch is really nice and we’re not always going to get this opportunity, so we needed to take advantage of it. We put executions on target, and that left foot was pretty all right.”

Haddock, 11 minutes later, added the insurance goal. After receiving a pass from Glasscock, he bent a shot toward the top-right corner.

Haddock, commenting on FD's slow start, admitted his team’s offensive performance was an internal matter.

“I don’t think it was anything good about their defense, we were just making our errors and kicking ourselves in the butt,” Haddock said. “We came out too slow. … They’re a good team, and we have to respect that.”

Haddock, offering thanks to FD’s defense, praised the new-look unit.

“Our defensive line just keeps holding it down. Even though we lost a lot of players, they still work hard and prevented any goals,” he said.

The Friars, fresh off a huge opening-day victory against the Notre Dame High School Royals, had scored 17 goals, but put that one behind them as they prepared for the defending champions.

“As soon as that whistle blew, we put it behind us,” Haddock said. “We always want to focus on our next opponents. No matter how good or bad they are, we all treat them the same.”

St. John’s, having graduated most of its starters, understood this was not the same team that won the title in June 2021.

“I lost a lot of seniors and I have a new back line, so, mentally, it’s a different game,” said Knights head coach PK Harmon. “My aces-in-their-places remembered that championship game, and we won that midfield, in the first half.

“We played well, but the problem is, I don’t have the engines that I did to play a full game like I did a few months ago. FD is only going to get better, and that’s only going to make us better moving forward. FD makes us better and makes the league better.”

In the their next match, on Wednesday, the Knights will take on the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles. The Eagles, one of the league’s top-tier teams, shut out the Guam High School Panthers 6-0 on Saturday. The Friars, with a mid-week bye, will face off against the Eagles on Saturday.