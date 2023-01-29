PQ “Great turnout! We raised a lot of money and presented Mañe’lu with a check. All fights ended as a draw. We don’t keep score, as there are no winners or losers, only lessons. Our fights are purely for charity to our community, and experience for future stars.” - JJ Ambrose, Steel Athletics, owner

It was another great night of fights on Friday at Glorified Sparring 10, hosted by Steel Athletics.

Glorified Sparring has become the go-to event to give local amateur fighters the opportunity to test their training in a proper event. These fights include boxing, mixed martial arts, combat jiujitsu, and kickboxing, which gives a lot of combat athletes a platform they otherwise wouldn’t have. On top of that, all proceeds from the event were donated to Mañe’lu, a local nonprofit that works to improve the lives of hundreds of children and families through one-to-one mentoring and family support services.

JJ Ambrose, owner of Steel Athletics, along with his wife and business partner Francesca Ambrose, have made it a big goal of theirs to give back to the local community as much and as often as possible.

While no official results are kept, everyone who went out there gained a lot, and, in the end, each and every one of the competitors will improve because of their efforts on the evening.

Fans were treated to a lot of great matches and can go home happy knowing that their ticket money went to help some of the less fortunate members of the community.

When discussing the evening with Ambrose, it was easy to see how much giving back through this event means to him.

“Great turnout! We raised a lot of money and presented Mañe’lu with a check. All fights ended as a draw. We don’t keep score, as there are no winners or losers, only lessons. Our fights are purely for charity to our community, and experience for future stars.”

For those who did not make it on Friday's card, or for those who want to test themselves in the near future, reach out to Steel Athletics. The organization strives to give local athletes a platform to succeed.