With 16 boxing, Brazilian jiujitsu, kickboxing and mixed martial arts bouts on the Glorified Sparring 11 fight card, tonight’s event promises excitement for fight fans and a platform for amateur fighters looking to gain valuable experience.

Steel Athletics owner JJ Ambrose said that the fighters are from his gym, Guam Muay Thai, and Benavente Striking and make up the majority of the card.

Ambrose told The Guam Daily Post that fighter Jeff Mesa matched fighters based on weight and experience. He also said that local fighter Tyrone Jones’ son, Shinzo, will be making his kickboxing debut.

The fights will take place at Steel Athletics and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at the door. Proceeds will benefit One Pacific, whose Hope Box Project helps offset the rising costs of everyday essentials for children in the island’s foster care system.

“Growing up, my family didn’t have a whole lot,” Ambrose said. “So seeing what they are doing for these kids, speaks to my heart.”

The fight will be livestreamed on Steel Athletics' Facebook page.