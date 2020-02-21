The popular combat sport amateur showcase Glorified Sparring returns for its sixth edition tonight at Steel Athletics in Tamuning. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the action in the cage will start at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed, with proceeds going to Australia’s emergency bushfire relief fund, saving the koalas and contributing to various recovery programs.

Glorified Sparring started in November 2018 to help support “The Shack” on Saipan after Supertyphoon Yutu devastated the island. Steel Athletics owner J.J. “Superman” Ambrose saw an opportunity, pairing a dozen local fighters anxious for a venue after Yutu canceled Trench Wars. He started the event to give back to the community and help athletes compete.

Since then, the event has grown in size, donating thousands to several organizations and causes, and filling the void for fighters of multiple disciplines on island, including mixed martial arts, kickboxing and boxing. The fight night offers first-timers a stage to test their skills in the cage, with many returning for second or third bouts.

Kyle Cruz, who trains at Steel Athletics, is returning for his fourth Glorified Sparring bout. Cruz said he has gained valuable experience from his first three fights, growing each time he steps into the cage.

“You win or learn,” Cruz told The Guam Daily Post.

Cruz, who trains two to four times a week, said the Glorified Sparring events are a great way for fighters to get their feet wet.

“I initially came to Steel to do stand-up and it’s nice to be able to showcase my hard work and everything I’ve learned,” he added.

The upcoming “BRAWL - Champagne of MMA” showcase to be held at Dusit Thani Resort Guam on March 13 features several fighters who cut their teeth at Glorified Sparring, reaffirming the need for a safe, competitive outlet for amateur fighters.

“I think we are like a feeder program ... the guys that have done Glorified Sparring matches are basically a shoo-in to get into the BRAWL organization,” acknowledged Ambrose.

Steel Athletics’ Araian Scherer, a veteran of three Glorified Sparring events, is on the fight card for the BRAWL.

The experience with Glorified Sparring allowed him to test his mettle and understand his strengths and weaknesses as a fighter.

“It basically gave me a taste of what it’s like when I make it to the bigger shows,” credited Scherer.

Ambrose said Scherer is an example of a young fighter who has gained invaluable experience from the GS fight experience.

“Anybody can fight on the street. It’s hard to get in the cage and fight someone that’s been training,” Ambrose said. “That’s what we want to do ... is give guys the experience before they step into the big show under the lights.