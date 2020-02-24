With 26 fights and wrestling matches on the card, Glorified Sparring VI excited the capacity crowd on Friday night at STEEL Athletics in Tamuning.

Without a fight promotion on island, the Glorified Sparring fundraising series provides a structured venue for Guam’s unarmed combatants to gain experience in a controlled environment.

“I think that MMA has been sorely missed on Guam,” said JJ “Superman” Ambrose, the owner of STEEL Athletics. “This is an island of warriors, and it’s in them to fight.

“It’s in every CHamoru man and woman to fight. We’re just providing an outlet for these guys to get experience in their chosen sport whether it’s boxing, kickboxing, wrestling and no-gi. … This is just a steppingstone for them to get experience without getting hurt, in a safe manner.”

Besides providing the opportunity for fighters to test their training, Glorified Sparing events raise money for worthy causes.

“What’s awesome is, people are willing to donate their hard-earned money for a good cause,” said Ambrose, sharing that the Australian wildlife recovery efforts will receive donations from Friday’s event. “I think that everybody has seen the devastation that has happened in northern Australia. Everyone has seen the videos of the koalas and the kangaroos.

“Their homes are being burned down, and we want to do what we can to help.”

In the fourth bout of the evening, a boxing match, James Smith went toe-to-toe with Cleo Susuico.

Susuico, a 20-year-old JP Torres Success Academy student, entered the octagon with no shoes, and no experience.

“I just started,” said Susuico, admitting he had never set foot in a ring in competition or practice. “This is my first fight,” added the heavyweight, his shirt soaked in blood from a Smith right hook.

Susuico said he had not been working out and wanted to gain experience.

“I came in here raw,” he said. “I just wanted to make a career in this. … I wanted to fight with someone who has trained already,” he added, acknowledging Smith took it easy on him.

“I could tell that he didn’t have much experience,” Smith said. “I wanted to give him a good fight experience, let him learn. … It doesn’t benefit me to hurt him."

Susuico said he learned that fighting is a lot of work and it takes a lot of dedication, adding, his only experience is from “fighting in the streets.”

For Smith, a stay-at-home dad, Glorified Sparring allows him to sharpen his skills and destress.

“This is my playtime,” he said. “This is fun for me. I take care of my son most of the day, so this is a release for me.

“This is the time where I come in and get to let loose a little bit.”