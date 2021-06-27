It has been over 16 months since Glorified Sparring VI attracted mixed martial artists from every corner of the island, so Friday night’s seventh installment of the growing promotion was a welcome change for more than 46 fighters.

With 23 scheduled MMA, boxing, kickboxing and even jiujitsu bouts, the fight card was full - the government-regulated crowd entertained.

While there was nothing on the line for fighters except the opportunity to gain experience and vent frustration in a professional, controlled environment and represent their gyms, the fundraiser brought high-level fights all in the name of helping a worthy beneficiary.

The fights, held at Steel Athletics in Tamuning, raised money for the family of Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana, a 39-year old who was stabbed and killed earlier this month in Tamuning.

"The death of Virginia Peredo is an unimaginable tragedy," said JJ Ambrose, owner of Steel Athletics. "I can’t even begin to fathom what the family must be going through. Knowing that funeral costs are expensive, we’ll be contributing the proceeds from the event to help cover some of their financial burden."

Larry Marsella, a first-time Glorified Sparring participant and a U.S. Navy senior explosive ordinance disposal technician and petty officer first class was eager to participate and help the Peredo family.

“I love to help, anything I can do to help the community,” said … “It’s humbling to be part of it.”

Marsella had entered the event for an MMA bout, but a last-minute change placed him in a boxing match against Christian Rojas. Boxing. MMA. Anything, really. Marsella was happy to see that the island was returning to normal.

“It’s just nice to see everyone being social again,” he said. “I’m of the belief that humans are social creatures - they’re designed to cooperate.”

Making the night complete and raising the professionalism of the event, long-time MMA referee Tony D’Angelo presided over the fights, offering advice and hewing jokes to educate fighters and lighten the mood.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the government shut down gyms and outlawed all contact sports. Marsella, hoping for opportunity, kept up with his training and hoped restrictions would be lifted.

“This is my first one because of the COVID,” said Marsella, adding that he is looking forward to “fighting,” and “violence.”

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, somewhere,” Marsella would often tell himself throughout the pandemic. “I trained everyday because you don’t know when the fight is going to be.”

While the crowd was kept artificially small via social distancing guidelines, the fans that did show up enjoyed witnessing the event in person.

“I came to support one of the homies that was fighting tonight,” said 25-year-old Will Leon Guerrero, a jiujitsu fan who was on hand to support Anthony Cruz, who took on Akmal "AK" Khozhiev in an eight-minute, one-round, jiujitsu exhibition. “Dude, it’s awesome. I love it. Dude, I keep up with the UFC all the time.

“Just being able to be here and experience a live event was pretty awesome. I’m having a blast right now. … Having events like this is supper awesome. It’s great seeing everybody out, watching the fights.”

Ambrose, indicating Glorified Sparring VIII will take place in September, is glad to be able to offer fighting to the community once again.

"We’re finally able to get back to what we are meant to be doing - helping the community in any way we can," he said.