With seven fighting events to its credit, Steel Athletics will be hosting Glorified Sparring VIII on Friday, Sept. 3 at its gym in Tamuning.

The Glorified Sparring series features amateur events in the following disciplines: boxing, jiujitsu, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and wrestling.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the first bout scheduled promptly for 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale a week before the fight and can be purchased directly at Steel Athletics. Interested parties, spectators and fighters, can contact Jeff Mesa on Instagram @jeffmesa_29 or @steelathletics.

And, like the amateur promotion’s previous installments, all proceeds will be donated to a worthy cause.

JJ Ambrose, owner of Steel Athletics and a professional mixed martial arts fighter, said he started hosting the events for two reasons: to provide opportunity for new fighters to test their skills in a controlled environment, and to give back to the community.

The promotion, which hosted its initial installment in November 2018, has had around 150 fighters gain experience in its octagon and has raised thousands of dollars for individuals in need and other causes.

Ambrose told the Post that - usually - a benefactor isn’t determined until days before the event, but a recent local news story showing Marbo Cave in ruin prompted an early decision.

“It’s such a picturesque, beautiful place. But, man, I opened up the news and: ‘Why does it look like a dirt hole?’” Ambrose recalled asking himself. “I was floored by that.

"I don’t know what’s going on with that, if there’s a cleanup scheduled, but I want to place whatever our proceeds are for this Glorified Sparring VIII to clean up that," he added.

“That is an island treasure, right there, that just got severely damaged. It’s not only embarrassing, but it’s like a pastime. I take my kids down there.”

Lawsuit filed

Last week, Guam’s attorney general filed a complaint against the owner and construction company developing a solar farm in connection with environmental damage to Sasayan Valley, the location of Marbo Cave.

In the complaint, the AG has asked the court to award actual damages and punitive damages against Korea Electric Power Company and Samsung E&C America "for damaging Guam’s natural resources and creating a public nuisance."

“It just looks awful, not only with the runoff,” said Ambrose, sharing that illegal dumping has compounded the issue. “You can’t blame it all on runoff, because there was trash in there too. I don’t know if that’s from the surrounding area, but, man, there were cups floating in the water.

"I want to do whatever I can to get it restored," he added.

But with Steel Athletics capable of hosting only about 200 spectators, a modest $25 entry fee, and rising production costs, Ambrose’s efforts are expected to raise about $1,500 for the cleanup effort. But that money, plus proposed volunteer efforts, are targeted to help revitalize the landmark.

“If I can throw some money at it, I want to help,” Ambrose said. “I want to volunteer.”

Expanding the promotion

When Ambrose started the GS fighting series, spectators flocked to the gym to watch family members and friends step into the cage, many for the first time. But for Ambrose, the fights were about more than gaining experience in a local setting, they were also about showing the world the island’s fighting culture and attracting MMA scouts from across the globe. And even though that meant hiring a production crew to shoot and livestream GS VII, Ambrose feels the 29,000 views proved the money was well-spent.

“I think that’s invaluable for the people, but also for the fighters,” Ambrose said. “I always say: ‘I want to give the fighters exposure.’

“There’s no way to get exposure for that if it’s just a live audience. Nobody in the crowd is an MMA scout. I can’t get off-island scouts into the gym. It’s going to be awhile before anything like that happens, where I can invite other organizations from off island to come here,” he added. “But for now, if we have this stream that reaches that many people, then I’m doing my part for the fighters, getting them publicity.”

With two fighters from Guam competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Frank “The Crank” Camacho and Trevin “5 Star” Jones, the island is experiencing international exposure, but, to be fair, it’s not that much. And with local promotions Pacific Xtreme Combat and Preba Hao (Prove Yourself) shutting down in March 2017, and the local regulatory body, the Unarmed Combat Commission, disbanded - unable to meet quorum and operate cost-effectively, Glorified Sparring has become the only ticket in town.

Limiting opportunity, for now

But with previous Glorified Sparring fight cards tipping the scales at more than 20 bouts, fights ascending into the early morning hours, Ambrose has decided to limit the number of matches to around 15.

He said fighters with the least experience will be given priority.

“We’ll try to give the ‘green’ fighters priority, the ones who haven’t fought yet, so they can find out if fight sport is for them,” he said. “We will have a few of the more experienced fighters as the main feature. I’m currently looking for opponents for Calvin Castro and Akmal "AK" Khozhiev. It’s hard getting them matched up, they’re both exciting fighters and love to put on a show.

But with the GS VIII fight card filling up and inexperienced fighters given priority, will fighters with a few fights under their belts have an opportunity to fight? While they might be turned away in GS VIII, they may not have to wait too long before climbing back into the cage.

“As far as future shows go, if the athletic commission gets organized again, I’d like to host a pro event,” Ambrose said. “A lot of the fighters are ready for the next level. I’d like to give them that opportunity. The lack of an athletic commission is the only thing holding that up. Hopefully, with things normalizing again, it’ll happen sooner than later.”

But for now, Glorified Sparring remains as the island’s only opportunity for fighters to test their training and gain experience. It also unites the island’s fighting community. Besides the usual participation from Steel Athletics, Guam Muay Thai and backyard brawlers, GS VII, for the first time, attracted fighters from Carlson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy, Guam, and Purebred Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

Uniting the island

Ambrose said that he hopes GS VII was a “turning point and all the gyms can start coexisting.

"For us, we want as many gyms to participate as possible, because training against athletes from other gyms is the only way to get better," he said.