With four teams yet to take the field, the 2022 Guam Major League Baseball season is in full swing.

Between a pandemic and a wetter-than-normal 2021, the league had been sidelined. But with a dozen teams slated to play this season, this latest installment of GML may be its best one yet.

On Monday evening, in the season’s second game, the Yankees defeated the Chiefs 13-7.

In a game marred by 13 errors, the Chiefs outhit the Yankees 11-5, but more-costly bobbles with runners in scoring position gave the Yankees the advantage.

With two strikeouts, Yankees pitcher Jazz Balajadia was awarded the win.

For the Chiefs, also with two strikeouts, Justin Carbullido was tagged with the loss.

While extra-base hits were a scarcity for the Yankees, Don Santos went 2-for-3 and scored a run. CJ Lujan, who hit 1-for-2, scored a run and knocked in two runs. Malcolm Pangelinan, who hit a single in four attempts, scored a run and knocked in another.

As the Yankees struggled from the plate, the Chiefs had big nights from Ethaniel Cali, Mateo Escalona and Tobat Quichocho.

Cali, one of the finest sluggers to have ever played for the George Washington High School Geckos, went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Escalona, who went 2-for-5, finished with one RBI. DJ Perez, with one run and a double, went 2-for-5. Quichocho, who also hit a double, went 2-for-3, scored a run and drive in another.

Jr. Nationals defeat Typhoons

In Sunday night’s double-header, the Jr. Nationals defeated the Typhoons 4-1 and the Pirates beat the Redhawks 5-3.

In the Jr. Nationals’ win, strong pitching carried them to victory as Franklin Ninete Jr. fanned six batters and notched the win. Nolan Cruz, the Jr. Nationals’ replacement pitcher, struck out three batters and received the save.

While excellent pitching was the Nationals’ call to arms, strong plate performances from Ashton Tedtaotao, Sean Balauro, John Salas and Javi Concepcion provide the runs.

Tedtaotao, picking up his first hit of the season, smashed a double deep into the outfield.

Balauro, also with his first hit, scored a run and contributed with one RBI.

Pirates outgun Redhawks

In another error-filled contest, 10 in all, the Pirates picked up their first win of the season on Sunday.

With three strikeouts, the Pirates’ pitcher Don Juan Franquez picked up the win.

Although Redhawks pitcher Mark Parks fanned five batters, his efforts still saw the first loss of the season.

Getting it done from the plate, the Pirates’ Hunter Kinney went 1-for-4 with one run and an RBI. Deshon Naputi, who picked up his first hit of the season, went 1-for-3 and connected for two RBIs. Boomer Fejeran, with a double, also knocked in a run.

Although the Redhawks fell a bit short in run production, their season-opening performance was filled with extra-bag blasts.

Tristan Cruz, who went 1-for-2, finished the evening with an RBI. Vandrew Naputi, with the long lumber, drilled a triple and drove in an RBI. Jonah Peredo, who hit 1-for-4, hit a double and scored two runs.

(Daily Post Staff)