After a week of canceled Guam Major League Baseball games due to inclement weather, Thursday night’s matchup between the IT&E Rays and the Chalan Pago Amigos was no exception.

With few fans in attendance at the Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hågatña, rain began pummeling the unprotected field in the bottom of the fourth inning, prompting the game to be canceled. Although the game started ahead of schedule, four minutes earlier than its 7 p.m. start time, within less than an hour fans started making their way to the exit after announcer Mark Colby declared that the game had been called off.

For a game to be ruled complete, at least five innings have to be played. Although the Rays led 10-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning and one out had been recorded, the contest fell short of becoming an official game.

Early in the 2022 season, when the Rays and Amigos were scheduled to play for the first time, rain canceled that game and this latest meeting was supposed to serve as an opportunity to complete that game. However, as the season tries to navigate its way through the rainy season, usually a six-month stretch that lasts from mid-June to mid-November, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the GML to record finished games. Usually, with several months of projected dry weather, the GML season begins in January. But after the 2021 season was canceled due to many days of consistent rain and the pandemic forced the GML to start the 2022 season many months later than what is ideal, this latest season may be in jeopardy of falling short of the mark.

Compounding the issue, the 2022 GML consists of 12 teams. This is more teams than usual, which means more games, more time needed for competition and more opportunities for cancellations.

The game

With the Rays’ TJ Sarmiento starting the game on the mound for IT&E, the Amigos scored two runs in the first inning. After leadoff batter Aleton Mesgnon struck out, Bruce San Nicolas reached base safely on an error. The No. 3 batter, Florencio Binuya, followed with a walk. Loading the bases, Ray Leon Guerrero, the Amigos’ clean-up hitter, reached first base on a single. With one away and the bases loaded, Alan Quintanilla connected with a two-RBI single.

Although the Amigos led 2-0 and had two hits, the remainder of the rain-shortened affair proved relatively fruitless. In the third inning, Binuya collected his first hit, but headed to the dugout when Leon Guerrero hit into a double play.

As the Amigos starting pitcher Tanner Rengulbai took the mound in the bottom of the first inning, the Rays quickly chased the hurler back to the dugout. In an inning that saw a dozen batters make their way into the batter’s box, the Rays lit up Rengulbai for eight runs.

Leading the Rays’ onslaught, Isaiah Nauta, Dave Fernandez, JQ Quintanilla, Justin Elm, TJ Leon Guerrero, Vic Fernandez, Noah Cruz and Ethan Sayama scored one run apiece. Driving in the runs, Jared Palomo pounded a two-RBI single. Nauta, Sayama and Dave Fernandez had one RBI apiece.

With one out and bases loaded, Paul Campos replaced Rengulbai, but the damage had been done.

After a scoreless second inning, the Rays' bats heated up again in the bottom of the third inning. After Cruz struck out, Sayama and Palomo both connected for singles. Adding the game’s final two runs, Nauta and Sayama both reached home plate safely.