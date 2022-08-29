In an effort to improve sports on Guam, the Guam National Olympic Committee hosted a four-day seminar last week at its headquarters in Maite.

The Oceania Sports Education Program attracted several leaders from 24 different sports federations. Throughout the course, experts in their fields discovered several topics and delivered many educational modules related to athletes’ safety, nutrition, anti-doping, long-term athlete development, ethics, team culture and planning.

Educators included Oceania Sports Education Program master educator Tara Tydingco, national lead educator Joey Miranda III, Lenora Makela, Ryan Claros, doctor of physical therapy and Paul Claros, head coach of the Guam Women’s National Rugby Team.

Ryan Claros, who operates out of Custom Fitness, delivered a module on identifying the stages of athlete development.

“He focused on placing the athlete at the center of everything we do as a coach in our sport, achieving optimal training, competition, and recovery throughout an athlete’s career, particularly in relation to the important growth and development years of young people,” stated the GNOC on its Facebook page.

Miranda, who also serves as a GNOC board member, said that the program went well.

He added that GNOC hosted this program "to assist our national federations in the development of our coaches, which we hope will assist them in the delivery of their programs."