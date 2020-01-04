With the flick of a pen, the Guam Department of Education officially shook hands, partnering up with the Guam National Olympic Committee for the spring season of its inaugural league during a ceremony Friday.

The focus of the partnership, which will launch mid-January, is part of an awareness program titled “Developing a healthy understanding of a balanced student-athlete’s lifestyle." Facilitated by the GNOC Medical and Anti-Doping Commission, the focus will be on bettering student-athletes and helping them to become better advocates for their overall health.

The training will be for middle and high school coaches, athletic directors and administrators participating in ISA third and fourth quarter sports. Sessions will cover topics including concussions, ACL injury prevention, youth athletic development, load management, hydration, nutrition, first aid and anti-doping, stated a press release from GDOE. Provided by GNOC through the Olympic Solidarity Protection of Clean Athletes Grant, the first training will take place on Jan. 18 at the GDOE Tiyan headquarters from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Through this partnership, the GDOE hopes to provide an athlete-centered sports curriculum that will teach students to be more aware of their health needs, reduce the chances for injury, and that will ultimately assist students with their growth, both in sports and in life,” said Interscholastic Sports Association acting program coordinator Al Garrido.

The program will take place over the next couple of years with in-class presentations for high school students this school year and presentations for middle schoolers slated to start next school year, 2020-2021.

GNOC will also provide training to coaches in February through the Oceania Sport Education Program Development Coach Curriculum. In September, the GNOC will also provide coaches with training on strength and conditioning development.

Information was provided in a press release.