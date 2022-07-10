In recognition of the achievements of Guam's athletes during the 2022 Pacific Mini Games held last month in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Guam National Olympic Committee hosted a dinner and awards ceremony Friday night at the Rihga Royal Laguna Guam Resort.

After welcoming the athletes, Chef de Mission James Borja reminisced the accolades of Guam’s contingent, their best accumulative effort since hosting the Games in 1999. For Team Guam, the 2022 Games had the most athletes and officials sent to the long-running competition, which was due to the proximity of Guam to Saipan and the encouragement of executives.

With 10 gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals, Guam finished sixth in the medal count. Team Guam’s women dominated the medal tally, producing nine gold medals.

Ricardo Blas, GNOC president, acknowledged the hard work of all athletes and officials leading up to and during the competition aspect of the Games and recognized the efforts of the GNOC and Oceania National Olympic Committee staff and support team.

During the event, Blas and Borja presented awards to Team Guam’s most-outstanding athletes.

Award winners

• Edgar Molinos of Team Guam weightlifting was named Team Official of the Games as he coached his squad to seven gold and nine bronze medals. Weightlifting accounted for 16 of Guam’s 26 medals.

• Female Sports Team of the Games honors were shared by va’a and golf, as both teams attained major milestones. This was the first Pacific Games event in which va’a women were able to clinch a silver medal, performing in the V12 500-meters event. Women’s golf's last medal was an individual gold in 1999. Twenty three years later, Guam’s Women’s golf team delivered its first team medal, a silver stance on the platform.

• Male Sports Team of the Games was also shared by baseball and golf for their silver medal podium finishes. Baseball was represented by most of the Guam Junior National Team, who overcame odds with age and inexperience to finish second in the event. In team competition, golf had its best finish as both men’s and women’s teams brought home silver medals. According to information provided in a news release, this was the first time any team in the Pacific either led or was in a tied position throughout the course against a New Caledonia stranglehold, which won gold in both team categories.

• Team Guam's tennis duo of Camden Camacho and Aarman Sachdev were acknowledged for their bronze medal performance in the doubles event. They became the first tennis players since 1979 to stand on the podium.

• Team Guam’s Female Athlete of the Games nominees included Nicola Lagatao and Jacinta Sumagasay, weightlifting; Manami Iijima-Martin, triathlon and athletics; and Genie Gerardo, athletics. Lagatao and Sumagaysay clinched three gold medals each. Iijima-Martin accumulated three medals in two sports, while Gerardo became the first Team Guam female athlete to medal in a field event since the inception of the Pacific Games and Pacific Mini Games. The award was shared by Sumagaysay and Iijima-Martin as they topped the panel’s achievement list.

• Team Guam’s Male Athlete of the Games was presented to Ivan Sablan of Team Guam Golf. Sablan became the first Guam male golf athlete to win an individual silver medal and a team event silver medal.

• The final recognition award was bestowed upon Iijima-Martin, who opened and closed Team Guam’s historic endeavor with Guam’s first gold medal of the Games - as she swam, biked, and ran through the triathlon course in Rota, outpacing the pack by more than three minutes. Two days later, on her way to claiming her second gold medal, she swam and ran past the competition in the aquathlon. On the last day of the Games, while competing in the half-marathon, she closed out Team Guam’s campaign with her third gold medal, as she even had time to stop for a beverage to regain her composure and cross the finish line with a minute to spare.