GNTC to host free holiday children's clinic

With the Christmas holiday a few days away, there’s no need for kids to stay inside and play mind-numbing video games. They can go outside and learn the sport of a lifetime - they can learn tennis, the Guam National Tennis Center announced in a press release.

As an integral part of the International Tennis Federation and the Australian Open Pathway Program, the Guam National Tennis Center will be hosting a three-day camp for 6-to-17-year-olds from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 28-30. The camp, regardless of skill level, is open to all kids who meet the age requirement and register by 5 p.m. Dec. 27.

To register, email GNTC tennis director Dylan Jicha at dylan@gntf.org. For questions, call Jicha at 671-483-8114.

If money is tight this season, the clinic and loaner rackets are free, so there’s no need to tell your child: No, No, No! Just get in the car and: Go, Go, Go! In keeping with the true meaning of Christmas, this gift-wrapped present from ITF, AOPP and GNTC is filled with: Ho, Ho, Ho!

Each child should bring a water bottle, towel, hat and sunscreen. If your child or children have tennis rackets, please bring them as loaners are available but are available only on a first-come, first-served basis.