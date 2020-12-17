GNTF offers free four-day coaching course

Island tennis fans will get the opportunity to hone their skills over the holidays with a four-day coaching course.

Organized by the Guam National Tennis Federation, the ITF Play+tay coaching course is slated for 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 26-27 and Jan. 2-3 at the Guam National Tennis Center in Harmon.

According to a GNTF press release, the course is designed for those who are new or are choosing to enhance their coaching careers.

"It is an excellent program for players 16 years and older, parents, and teachers who want to get knowledge for entry level coaching. This is especially beneficial for all high school tennis coaches as the season nears next month," stated the federation.

The course, which runs for 35 hours, offers a hybrid face-to-face (32 hours) and online (3 hours) module. Completing the course is the first step towards obtaining the ITF Level 1 certification.

“Coaching is a critical element of development, the more coaches we can get properly trained, the more players we can develop," said GNTF President Torgun Smith.

Joe Cepeda, chairperson of GNTF Coaches Education, echoed the sentiment, reiterating the commitment of the committee, "quality coaching is critical to improving the quality of play."

For more information or to register, contact Joe Cepeda at 988-7479.