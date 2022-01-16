After a two-year absence, the Guam National Youth Football Federation is gearing up for a strong return in 2022.

The league is preparing a purposed start date in early June with a few new rule changes regarding player eligibility, notably that kids who are enrolled in high school are no longer able to suit up in the GNYFF.

What’s changed for the upcoming season?

The league has changed the age limits of players by now having ages within three consecutive years instead of just two.

On top of that, the league has also added a 15-pound weight flexibility to each of the divisions given the absence of youth football for the past two years.

“We know that a lot of these kids were cooped up these past two years so we’re expecting some of them to be a little heavier than normal,” said GNYFF Vice President Al Blend.

The league’s start in June is also a big jump as they are usually beginning practices over summer while getting started in August.

With three different divisions and a full slate of games, the league is prepared to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

“We’re playing it by ear. Everything is of course is going to be regulated by COVID-19 protocols. It’s going to be a process having to regulate three different divisions each weekend,” said Blend.

The league’s start date is also subject to change.

For several of the island's freshman football players, their first foray back into football was with their respective high school teams.

A flood of younger football athletes meant for younger rosters, but bodes well for the future of the sport. Nearly every school had freshmen and sophomores holding starting positions.

When The Guam Daily Post spoke with Deon Apatang in December, the Astumbo Middle School Dragon shared his wishes for a return to youth football.

Currently playing for the Dragons soccer team, Apatang, a multi-sport athlete, readily admitted his first love is football. The eighth grader said returning to the field would be a dream come true.

It’s been two long years away, Apatang said, adding he missed the camaraderie and competition that comes with playing youth football.

"It's different and you just miss being out there," he said. A member of the Guam Packers, the quarterback said he misses the sport and hopes everyone gets the opportunity to experience what football teaches and brings to young athletes.