Despite the world gearing up for sports and coronavirus-inspired restrictions lessening, the Triple J Guam National Youth Football Federation announced on Thursday that the 2020 season has been canceled.

Although Guam’s number of COVID-19 cases has remained low, and the government of Guam elevated pandemic condition of readiness remains at PCOR2, contact sports will not be allowed.

“Based on the directives of our government and the impact that (the) current epidemic continues to have on our island, as well as across the nation, the 2020 GNYFF season will be canceled,” the GNYFF stated in a news release.

Ivan Shiroma, the president of the GNYFF, said the decision was made as a courtesy to the community.

“As passionate as I am to the game of football, I have to keep in mind the health and safety of our kids and the community as a whole," Shiroma said. "We are in unprecedented, uncertain times, and the right thing to do is err on the side of caution and cancel the season, for now.”

He added that until the Department of Public Health and Social Services gives the green light to reconvene, or a vaccine is developed, or official guidance has been established, Guam youth football will abide by current directives on sports organizations.

Llainee Sablan, who had two children - Justin Sablan and Jayce Sablan - eager to suit up for the Windward Memorial Hal’s Angels, agrees with the decision.

“I definitely think they made a good decision,” she said. “While youth sports has many benefits, at this time, considering the possible risk with the virus, it just isn’t worth it.”

Regardless of the cancellation, Sablan and her husband, Joel Sablan, had already decided not to let their kids participate. For the family of 10, which includes Simon Sanchez High School Sharks football standouts Jeremiah Sablan, Jonathan Sablan, and Jayden Sablan, football is an important part of daily life, but health comes first.

“Even if sports were going to continue, at this point, I wouldn’t have my children participate,” Llainee Sablan said. “It’s not an easy decision, but their health and safety far outweigh anything else.

“Even if I knew they would be OK, I feel we still have a social responsibility to do what we can to reduce the possible spread for others whose immune system may not handle it as well.”