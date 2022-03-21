After two years of inactivity, the long-dormant Triple J Auto Guam National Youth Football Federation is knocking off the dust, strapping on the pads, and taking to the fields.

With practices underway and kickoff set for June 4, all nine teams are feverishly trying to fill their rosters.

Traditionally, each organization, from youngest to oldest, consisted of four divisional teams: Mandikiki, Manha, Metgot and Matua. The Mandikiki Division, consisting of first-time footballers, introduced children to the sport in a series of score-free flag football games. The flag division, before graduating to full-contact football, allowed children to experience the game at a softer, sweeter, less painful pace.

But when the decision to re-start the league was made, vaccines were previously unavailable to youngest children. This prompted the GNYFF to fold the flag division, meaning 5-year-olds would have to wait one more year before joining the sport in 2023.

The decision to not allow 5-year-olds only applies to the 2022 season.

“First of all, the decision was for this year only as we weren’t sure how the turnout would be for our youngest division,” said Ivan Shiroma, president of the GNYFF. “Secondly, infection numbers were still prevalent in schools, which raised another red flag for us, plus we weren’t sure if the vaccine was readily available for that age group.”

For the Matua Division, a second decision made by league organizers will affect who will be allowed to join an organization’s oldest squad.

Because the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association wrapped up its high school football season in January 2022, many of the island’s youngest, teenage denizens of the gridiron were able to enjoy a full, competitive season. In years past, many of these young teens would have laced up their boots in the Matua Division, but with a year’s experience under their belts and middle-schoolers unable to play for more than two years, the GNYFF’s decision to not let high school student-athletes join in 2022 was made out fairness to all athletes.

“As for high schoolers. We have high school coaches on our board who acknowledged a lot of freshman kids were participating in high school football since youth football was in hiatus this past two years,” Shiroma said. “So we decided not to compete for that age group and lower our age limits."

