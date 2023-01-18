Fourteen goals were scored in two matches in the return of the Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division at the Guam Football Association National Training Center after a two-year hiatus stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, GFA said in a press release.

In the first match back on the pitch, Islanders FC stopped a comeback by Quality Distributors, winning 5-4 Saturday night, led by Jherico Tiamzon’s four goals. Joshua Benavente scored the Islanders’ other goal. Takefumi Inoue led Quality Distributors with two goals and teammates Shinsuke Uejima and Evan Cooney also scored.

In Sunday evening’s match, the Bank of Guam Strykers FC blanked Guam Shipyard 5-0. David Thompson led the Strykers with two goals and teammates Samuel Stenson, Erwin Manibusan, Jr. and Jason Cunliffe also scored.

The Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division continues the weekend of Jan. 28.

The league’s other divisions, Amateur and Masters, begin their 2023 seasons this weekend.

Women’s Futsal

In a rematch Sunday of the 2021 championship match of the Bud Light Women’s Futsal League, Guam Shipyard slipped past the Bank of Guam Strykers I 3-2. The league’s Golden Boot race leader, Colleen Naden, led the winning team with two goals and teammate Simie Iriarte also scored. Alexy Dacanay and Olivia Haddock scored for the Strykers.

In other women’s futsal matches, Sidekicks SC edged the Southern Cobras 6-5 with four goals from Meagan Crisostomo and two from Christina Duenas. Crista Cruz led the Cobras with a hat trick and teammates Cindy Maestrecampo and Analea Meno also scored

Quality Distributors blanked Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Heat 12-0. Hannah Tyquiengco and Anna Jones each scored a hat trick in the win and teammate Franshay Pangelinan added two. Monica Marquez, Marlena Connelley and Madeira Abril also scored. Quality’s other goal came on a Heat own goal.

Mosa’s defeated the University of Guam Tritons 5-2, led by Rhoda Bamba’s hat trick. Jenna Young and Lily Concepcion also scored for the winning team. Olivia Leon Guerrero and Isabella Clement scored for UOG.

The Islanders FC defeated the Barrigada Crusaders 13-2. Erlissa Delfin led all scorers with a double hat trick and teammate Connica Baza finished with a hat trick. Kayla Rivera scored twice and Kini Arroyo once in the win. The Islanders’ other goal came on a Barrigada own goal. Jennie Matta and Luerse Saddo scored Barrigada’s goals.

League play continues Sunday.

The Docomo Pacific Soccer Moms League and the Guam Football Association Women’s Recreational League officially kicked off their respective 2023 Spring seasons Sunday. The Docomo Pacific Soccer Moms League features 10 teams and the Women’s Recreational League features nine teams.

For updated schedules for all leagues in play, visit https://guamfa.powerupsports.com.