The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars finished their sixth consecutive undefeated season and claimed their sixth straight championship on Saturday, knocking off the Guam High School Panthers 26-8 at George Washington High School.

The Friars, led by sophomore quarterback Alex Sojo and senior running back/special teams return man Caiyle Gogue, controlled the air and ground against the best Panthers team in over a decade.

Gogue summed up the win, one that secured the first-ever hosted by the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, in one word.

“Amazing!” he said. “I feel amazing. Our whole team, I’m so proud of everybody who worked hard since the beginning of the season."

Sojo despite winning his first-ever high-school championship, finishing the season a perfect 9-0, and helping the Friars outscore all opponents through the regular and postseasons 270-36, was still not satisfied.

“I’m not satisfied, but we knew this was going to happen from our hard work and our potential from this young team,” Sojo said. “Everything we could have done, could have been executed better. That's why our coaches teach us to not be satisfied with the outcome, and just work harder the next year, and the next day.”

While both defenses came out strong, Sojo, who also serves as FD’s kicker, drilled a field goal for a 3-0 lead. Sojo finished the game with two field goals, two extra-point conversions, and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Daethan Alcantara for the 9-nil lead.

“I just had to execute my job, and I let Daethan do the rest," Sojo said. “I had to trust in him and that's what I did, and it led to a touchdown.”

Alcantara was excited and seemed surprised to have scored such an important touchdown, turning a one-touchdown game into two.

“Honestly, I never thought I'd be here. I never thought I'd be starting in this game. I never thought I’d get a touchdown,” said the freshman receiver.

“I thank everybody on this team for pushing me,” added Alcantara.

As the Friars began pulling away in the second quarter, Panthers quarterback Aaron Johnson led Guam High deep into Father Duenas Territory. After a 15-yard quarterback-keeper and first down runs from Deshawn Baird and Jackson Ellis, the Panthers came dangerously close to scoring their first touchdown. On first-and-goal from the Friars' eight-yard line, Johnson ran to inside the one-yard before he was tackled out of bounds, a head-over-hit landed by Friars’ Lavin Santos.

Three inches from the goal, a Friars’ defensive goal-line stance forced a fourth-and-goal. Father Duenas’ Evan Brown, Colin Ada, Vance Meno and the entire Friars’ defensive line didn't give an inch. With one more down to try and break past the monstrous, maroon curtain, Johnson aired a short post pass to Benjamin Harris. Reading the play and batting the ball away, Friars’ big man, the 6-foot-3 Alucious Medler, batted the ball to the turf.

“When I felt the ball hit my hand, I just thought: I made a big play,” Medler said. “All I wanted to do this whole game was be the best player I could for my team, and I felt like I really accomplished that tonight.”

After the halftime intermission, Sojo and Gogue elevated their games to another level, wearing down the Panthers’ defensive line and making the secondary grasp at straws.

On the Friars’ second possession of the third-quarter, Gogue returned a punt 40 yards to inside the Panthers’ 30-yard line. Sojo, gazing through the red done, rattled off 19-yard scramble to the 11-yard line. Gogue, starting the drive with the run, was rewarded with a handoff from Sojo, who watched the class-of-2022, soon-to-be three-time champion, run into the end zone.

The Panthers managed a fourth-quarter touchdown reception from Johnson to Robert Ellis, but that, plus a two-point conversion, was all the Panthers could muster.

With another 40-yard return and later a 63-yard run from Gogue, the fastest Friars ran over, around, and through the Panthers’ defense. Vance Meno finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. Meno, also finished with a fumble recovery and several tackles.

“It's my senior year, and so it's good to go out with a bang,” Gogue said.