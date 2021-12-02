After a long pause of interscholastic sports due to coronavirus-related concerns, which culminated in the cancellation of the 2020 high school football season, the great gridiron game made it through the entire 2021 regular season and is heading into the playoffs.

After a much-anticipated season, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association announced its All-Island selections on Wednesday.

Leading all vote-getters on the offensive end of the field, Father Duenas Memorial School Friars star running back Caiyle Gogue and Guam High School Panthers star quarterback Aaron Johnson shared most valuable player honors.

Gogue, who has been lighting up the scoreboard all season long, scored three rushing touchdowns in less than one quarter of action in last week’s game against the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. In that game, the five-time defending champion Friars defeated the Islanders 51-0.

While there were many capable candidates for defensive-MVP, Friars linebacker Caleb Murphy got the nod. Murphy, all season long, has racked up sacks, tackles and interceptions. In the same game where Gogue took his ire out on the Islanders, the 11th-grader returned an interception for a pick-six.

(Daily Post Staff)

BOX:

2021 ISA All-Island Selections

Offense

First Team

Name, Position, School, Grade

Roman Sablan, Center, GWHS, 10

Avery Gamboa, Guard, GHS, 12

Brian Hayes, Guard, GWHS, 11

Caiyle Gogue, Running Back, FDMS, 12

Adin Lumba, Running Back, SSHS, 12

Aaron Johnson, Quarterback, GHS, 10

Isaiah Topansa, Tight End, SHS, 12

Robert Raras, Tight End, GWHS, 12

Richard Borja, Tackle, SHS, 11

Arnold Rokop, Tackle, GWHS, 12

Randy Angoco, Fullback, GHS, 12

Jermaine Molo, Fullback, JFKHS, 10

Vance Meno, Utility, FDMS, 10

Benjamin Harris, Punt Returner, GHS, 9

Jake Cruz, Wire Receiver, GWHS, 11

Benjamin Harris, Wide Receiver, GHS, 11

Alex Sojo, Kicker, FDMS, 10

Jake Cruz, Kick Return, GWHS, 11

Second Team

Mason Taijeron, Center, FDMS, 9

Troy Camacho, Center, GHS, 11

Tanner Calvo, Guard, SHS, 12

Albert Rokop, Guard, GWHS, 11

Zavier Camacho, Running Back, SHS, 11

Deshawn Baird, Running Back, GHS, 10

Mykai Blas, Running Back, GWHS, 12

Josiah Quintanilla, Quarterback, SHS, 12

Paco Toves, Tight End, THS, 12

Jackson Ellis, Tight End, GHS, 9

Alden Bordallo, Tackle, FDMS, 11

Jovani Perez, Tackle, FDMS, 12

O’shen Saralu, Tackle, SSHS, 10

James Sakate, Tackle, GWHS, 11

Austin Aguon, Fullback, GWHS, 11

Jaron Meno, Fullback, FDMS, 9

Trevor Aguon, Fullback, SSHS, 12

Isaiah Topansa, Utility, SHS, 12

Cameron Brantley, Utility, GHS, 10

Jonahs Gumabon, Punt Returner, GWHS, 12

Robert Ellis, Wide Receiver, GHS

Jonahs Gumabon, Kicker, GWHS, 12

Damian Perez, Kicker, GHS, 9

KK Kaminanga, Kick Returner, SSHS, 12

Defense

First Team

Nathan Murciano, Nose Guard, GWHS, 12

Avery Gamboa, Defensive Tackle, GHS, 12

Gregory Martinez, Defensive Tackle, SHS, 11

Evan Brown, Defensive End, FDMS, 12

Michael San Nicolas, Defensive End, SHS, 12

Roy Chargualaf, Linebacker, FDMS, 12

Caleb Murphy, Linebacker, FDMS, 11

Alejo Aguon, linebacker, SHS, 12

Kuuipomaikalani Indalecio, Cornerback, GWHS, 12

Jaren Leon Guerrero, Cornerback, SHS, 12

Alucious Medler, Safety, FDMS, 11

Kaimana Indalecio, Safety, GWHS, 12

Caleb Murphy, Utility, FDMS, 11

Isaiah Topasna, Punter, SHS, 12

Second Team

Tristan Burgos, Nose Guard, FDMS, 9

Tanner Calvo, Nose Guard, SHS, 12

Vance Meno, Defensive Tackle, FDMS, 10

Kaden Rosalin, Defensive Tackle, SHS, 12

Tristan Hayes, Defensive End, GWHS, 12

Paco Toves, Defensive End, THS, 12

Jonahs Gumabon, Linebacker, GWHS, 12

Irvin White Jr., Cornerback, JFKHS, 11

Anthony Bonarrigo, Safety, SHS, 11

Zavier Camacho, Safety, SHS, 11

Isaiah Topasna, Utility, SHS, 12

Mykai Blas, Punter, GWHS, 12