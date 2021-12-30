Down by six points, the John F. Kennedy Islanders Hannah Gogue lit up the scoreboard for 22 points – 14 of them in the second half – to lift her team to their first victory in the McDonald’s High School Basketball Classic Tuesday at the Father Duenas Jungle in Mangilao.

“I was telling myself that I needed to step up, whether it be on offense or defense, and to do as much as I can to help the team,” the junior guard said after the game in which the Islanders came back to drop the Notre Dame Royals 47-44.

The night before the Islanders had let a double-digit lead slip through their fingers against a tenacious St. Paul Warriors, who rallied in the third quarter for their second win of the tournament.

Gogue said missing her free throws down the stretch against SPC was a lesson she embraced.

“Missing the free throws we needed from the last game was very crucial, so I had a few pointers from my dad on what I needed to fix and I’ve been trying to help myself out a little by shooting at the court to improve my shooting,” she said,

Winning against a tough ND team was validation that she can rise up to the occasion and “stay ready” as her dad says.

“We did our best overall, but there is still a few things we do need to work on,” she said, adding she’s grateful for the preseason and the opportunity it presents to sharpen up before the real season starts.

Admitting to a little anxiety prior to the games, Gogue emphasized she was excited, but worried because there were a lot of new additions to the JFK squad.

But, she said, she was happy to see her team working and ironing out their difficulties.

Communication is key, she said, adding if her team could hone in on that, their defense will click and work to their advantage.

For herself, Gogue admits she wishes she had more confidence in herself and the work she puts in.

It’s a process, but it’ll get there.

“I want to fix on my confidence more and to work on my ball handling,” she said, adding, “those are some things I need to fix for myself.”

In addition to her 22 points, JFK point guard Jada Han was the second biggest contributor at 17 points. Anita Manglona and Arri Arceo paced the Royals with 12 and 11, respectively.

In the other games of the night, the Islanders defeated the Royals in a boys’ varsity matchup, while the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars overcame a resilient St. John’s Knights squad to earn their second win of the girls’ varsity tournament.

• Cougars 52, Knights 42: Mia Taitano and Myka Terlaje paced the Cougars with 11 and 10, respectively in the win. Junior Jadyn Palomares led the Knights with 16.

Islanders 49, Royals 27: Senior forward Karl Vinca led the Islanders with 16 points, while Mark Morales and Kirston Guzman chipped in 9 apiece for the win. Jaysen Santos led the Royals with 7 in the loss.

High school boys’ varsity action continues tonight at the FD Jungle in Mangilao.

