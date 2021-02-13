Going the distance to fight homelessness

DOING THE DISTANCE: Roman Dela Cruz, left, and Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial artist Frank "The Crank" Camacho appear a quarter of the way into their 24-Hour fundraising journey to raise awareness and money to combat homelessness. Cruz and Camacho, in an endeavor called "24-Hour Run/Walk The Island for Homelessness," raised more than $10,000 for the Guam Homeless Coalition. They were joined on the run/walk from Merizo Pier to Ritidian Point by Matt Sgro, Anthony Cruz, Ken Davo and Raymond Shinohara. The six men left Merizo at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and are expected to arrive at Ritidian at 8 a.m. Saturday. Matt Weiss/The Guam Daily Post