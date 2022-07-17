Golf federation's Mike Fenton recognizes Tyanna Jacot for exemplary performance

Although Tyanna Jacot’s 17th place finish came up short of her top-10 goal, her performance at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships golf tournament in La Jolla, California, highlighted the strength, capability and depth of the Guam National Golf Federation’s young golfers.

Heading into the IMG World Championships, Jacot, 14, entered the fortnight with confidence. In June 2022, she led the GNGF to their first-ever golf team medal in Mini Games competition, as her effort helped secure a silver medal spot on the podium at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

PQ “Tyanna’s performance exemplifies what we are striving for as we continue to develop our junior golf program on Guam.” - Mike Fenton, director of junior golf, Guam National Golf Federation

In the IMG Worlds, competing in the Girls 13-14 Division, Jacot was recognized for an outstanding achievement, tied for fourth place for making the most birdies. Through 54 holes, she drained 11 birdies, four fewer than tournament winner Uno Neda, whose 10-under-par performance secured her the coveted title.

“Tyanna’s performance exemplifies what we are striving for as we continue to develop our junior golf program on Guam,” said Mike Fenton, the GNGF’s director of junior golf.

During the three-day tournament, which took place on the Torrey Pines - South golf course, Jacot finished seven-over par, a mere four strokes shy of her goal. As Jacot posted the federation’s top result, Fenton is pleased with how all nine athletes performed.

“As the director of junior golf, I am incredibly proud of how our junior golfers have represented Guam at this tournament,” he said. “They all have worked so hard this spring and summer to compete at this tournament and showed the players at the IMG Junior World Championships that we have what it takes to compete on the world stage.”

With the tournament concluded, Jacot’s summer has just begun. As she said farewell to her mother, Grace Jacot, she boarded a plane to New York for some rest and relaxation. After a quick vacation in the Big Apple, Tyanna Jacot will head to Paris, France for another tournament.

"She really impressed a lot of the players and players' parents, considering she’s from Guam - with very limited resources," said Grace Jacot of her daughter's head-turning performance.