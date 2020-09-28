As Guam closes in on seven months of pandemic, the island continues to feel the effects of economic hardship, fear and uncertainty in these unprecedented times. With 42 COVID-19-related deaths, 2,354 total confirmed cases, and the island locked down in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the government of Guam’s highest level of restrictions, the coronavirus’ effects will most likely be felt well after a proven vaccine is produced or the virus is deemed no longer a threat.

Even Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s declaration Thursday of the freedom for some noncontact sports to resume did little to remedy an island that has been locked up since mid-March. However, it did lift the spirits of Guam’s scuba divers, tennis players and golfers.

"There is absolutely a sense of relief amongst the island's golfing community that the courses will now be opening back up," said Richard Sablan, the president of the Guam National Golf Federation. “We encourage all the players continue to maintain safe social distancing and good hygienic practices moving forward.

"The GNGF certainly recognizes the seriousness and the devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our island and the world in general, and we extend our condolences and prayers to all those who have lost loved ones and those enduring economic hardships," he added.

"In consideration of the deaths and economic catastrophe it has brought, especially in Guam, it seems the opening of the golf courses is trivial in comparison,” he said.

While GovGuam’s opening of outdoor firing ranges, tennis courts and golf courses represents a fraction of the island’s freed sports infrastructure, the decree opens the door for some quarantined athletes to reignite passions that had been snuffed out for most of 2020.

“Ivan (Sablan), like other kids his age, has all been adversely impacted by this pandemic,” said Richard Sablan, Ivan Sablan’s father. “They have not had a chance to see each other at school, to hang out with each other, and enjoy what is supposed to be the best part of their high school years.

“When I think back on how much I enjoyed my own high school years, it’s really hard to imagine just what these kids are going through at this time. As far as Ivan is concerned, he continues to practice as best he can every day, and he tries hard to maintain his focus.”

Richard Sablan, who set up a driving net in the backyard so his son could practice, said his son was “absolutely excited to hear that the golf courses are opening up again.

“He can at least continue get back to playing his sport and socializing with his golfing buddies, which I’m sure will be a big boost to his spirits,” Richard Sablan said.

There has been no start date set for interscholastic sports.

Terry Debold, president of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, who also serves as the Father Duenas Memorial School wrestling coach and athletic director, said he fields calls and messages almost daily from students wanting to know when sports will resume.

In 2020, both Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, the organization that manages public school sports, and IIAAG canceled fourth quarter athletics and show no sign of resuming during PCOR1.

Al Garrido, the GDOE ISA interim sports coordinator, is hopefully optimistic sports will resume.

"I have the responsibility to do my best to find a way for interscholastic sports to be held during SY 2020-2021," he said.

“That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, because we can’t determine that,” he added. “But there are thousands of GDOE student-athletes that deserve at least the possibility of a chance. So, for those student-athletes, I won’t give up hope until I am told otherwise.”

With no indication from GovGuam when interscholastic sports or in-person education may resume, student-athletes, especially those who want to use sports as a vehicle to a college education, are feeling the pain of the public health emergency. Guam’s athletes - unlike their U.S. counterparts, pandemic or not - have greater obstacles to overcome in order to make it to the next level. With fewer high-level competitions, many of Guam’s athletes rely on school athletics to complete their sports resumés.

Currently, from Guam, there are over 50 student-athletes who have taken their games to the next level, including 14 that have made an NCAA Division I, or its equivalent, roster.

“This is absolutely going to have a negative impact on the junior players looking to play collegiate golf,” said Richard Sablan, commenting on the possibility that the season could be canceled. “Unlike the junior players in the states, our players don’t have the opportunity to compete in regular weekly or monthly national junior golf tournaments like those held by the American Junior Golf Association, or other state and regional junior golf events.

“The IIAAG competitions are one of relatively few events that our players can use to boost their golf resumés when they try to market themselves to the collegiate coaches. The cancellation of this year’s golf season would most definitely have an adverse effect on our aspiring players, and I think we should find some way, somehow, to make it happen.”

If the season is canceled, it will be another opportunity lost which could have been in their resumés, said Mark Nanpei, the GNGF director of junior golf.

This past summer, after a weekslong trek across the U.S. to compete in several junior tournaments, Mark Nanpei and Markus Nanpei, his son, returned to Guam.

After a couple of top five finishes, the Nanpeis had hoped to parlay the experience and add to the momentum. But, instead of being able to shave off precious strokes and work on mental toughness, the FD standout’s game became stagnant.

"It’s been tough on him,” Mark Nanpei said. “We were looking forward to coming back from the tournaments in the U.S. and work on getting his swing in order.

“Unfortunately, the courses all closed down. He has tried his best to keep working on his game. Now that we have golf again, he is very excited to get going again.

"Regretfully, our entire tournament schedule has been canceled because of the pandemic," Richard Sablan said.

“Now that the golf courses have been allowed to reopen, we are looking to clarify with the governor’s advisory committee if we are able to resume our tournament schedule,” he said.