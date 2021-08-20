As cases of the coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero Friday afternoon imposed new restrictions for all eligible persons on Guam who have not been fully vaccinated.

"In order to fully participate in society, you must do your part and get vaccinated," Leon Guerrero said. "What we do as a community today will determine our physical and economic health. That is why, rather than impose a lockdown, we will impose a restriction of movement for the unvaccinated."

The restrictions, which apply to patrons and guests of sporting events, gymnasiums, restaurants, bars and other establishments, will limit capacity to no more than 100 fully-vaccinated individuals. To gain entry to sporting events or other activities, individuals will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, to include a CDC Vaccination Card, electronic copy of the CDC Vaccination Card, or other documentation proving full vaccination.

"All those ages 12-plus will be required to show proof to enter premises or use facilities at restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness studios, movie theaters, food courts, sporting events, boat cruises, etc," Leon Guerrero said. "Limit on social gathering - no more than 100 vaccinated people allowed. Mask mandate remains in place."

The restrictions, which commence Monday, Aug. 23 at 8 a.m, apply to "all staff and patrons ages 12 and older" and "will be required to show proof of vaccination to dine in at restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, fitness centers, dance studios, movie theaters, food courts, sporting events, boat cruises, and other events to use the facilities or enter the premises."

“Rather than impose a lockdown, we will impose a restriction of movement for the unvaccinated,” Leon Guerrero said.

Leon Guerrero said that, for individuals, violations will result in a $100 fine for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $500 for every offense thereafter. For organizations and businesses that do not enforce this latest executive order, a first offense will result in a $1,000 fine, $2,000 for a second offense, and $10,000 for all further violations.

Leon Guerrero shared that, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the restrictions and vaccine mandate are necessary.

Leon Guerrero shared that of the 20 infected persons currently in Guam's public and private hospitals, 18 are unvaccinated - or, 90%.

Three of the hospitalized are in the Intensive Care Unit and one is on ventilator.

“We are fighting a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” she said.