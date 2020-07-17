During a news conference July 17, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared Guam will move into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 at 12 a.m., July 20. PCOR3 will allow all businesses to reopen with conditions and restrictions from previous executive orders in effect.

With public schools set to reopen Aug. 12, interscholastic sports has not been given the go-ahead.

“As far as interscholastic sports if it means organized events it is not yet at this point lifted,” Leon Guerrero said. “And, again, the basis for that is congregate gathering.

“That's what DOE (Guam Department of Education) also is agreeing to, that they will not be doing interscholastic sports, organized interscholastic sports at this time.”

As Guam’s number of active COVID-19 cases remain at 86, and five deaths, Guam’s economy has been slow to come back online, and organized sports will have to wait.

“Under PCOR 3, all businesses will be allowed to operate with the exception of senior citizen centers and organized sports leagues, tournaments and events, subject to all previously issued minimum requirements,” Leon Guerrero said.

As the GDOE Interscholastic Sports Association and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam continue to create schedules for School Year 2020-2021, GDOE ISA continuing with a four-quarter calendar and IIAAG having unveiling its new trimester system, it appears that the two organizations will have more time to figure out inter-league competition.

On reopening Guam, “we have always said, in the very beginning will be slow, gradual, and deliberate,” Leon Guerrero said. “Every decision we have made so far is based on data we have, our ability to manage, and respond to the threat of COVID-19."

We have made some really good progress since the public health emergency was declared on March 14th (and) I am confident in the measured approach we are taking (and) the direction our island is heading, she said.

This is a developing story.