With the number of reported coronavirus cases reaching triple digits for the third straight day and COVID-19 hospital admissions on the rise, in a video statement posted to her YouTube channel, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero increased restrictions for social gatherings, including sports.

The latest executive order, effective 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in-person education for grades K through 12 will be halted for at least two weeks. Also, indoor social gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 vaccinated individuals. And outdoor gathering may consist of no more than 25 vaccinated persons.

Interscholastic sports, not immune to Leon Guerrero’s latest orders, will be sidelined until further notice.

“Interscholastic sports suspended to include practices,” said Marv Linder, the acting director of the Guam Department of Education’s Interscholastic Sports Association. “Athletic directors will meet this coming week to come up with options/alternatives should we be allowed to resume at a later date.”

While Leon Guerrero touted Guam for its eagerness and willingness to get vaccinated, and schools have no reported clusters of virus outbreak, public outcry and meetings with advisers prompted her to increase restrictions.

“Despite our community’s best effort to get vaccinated, the delta variant has proven to be a new and different enemy,” Leon Guerrero said. “It is not like the COVID of 2019 or 2020, it Is far more contagious and more harmful.”

“While data, at this time, does not indicate the existence of school clusters, I am being proactive about the eventuality of spread in our schools,” she said.