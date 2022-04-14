After two years of inactivity due to COVID-19-inspired regulations, rugby remained the last contact, high school sport to return to the pitch.

On Saturday, after a nearly 25-month hiatus, rugby returned but it wasn’t business as usual. Instead of the winning teams and star players grabbing newspaper headlines and filling social media with powerful tackles, determined rucks and length-of-the-field tries, a young, transgender student-athlete became the talk of the island.

After a girls rugby game featuring the Guam High School Panthers and the Tiyan High School Titans, Tiyan head coach Conrad Kerber complained that Guam High had an unfair advantage which resulted in three of his players getting injured.

In a postgame interview with the Guam Sports Network, he told the news agency that, before play began, he and his players were unaware that Guam High had a transgender athlete playing for them and he was “shocked to discover that a male player from Guam High School was on the field charging through my female players with nearly no resistance, imposing injuries along the way.”

Kerber said that people should have the utmost respect for a person’s life-identity choice, but must take a stance when the welfare and safety of his athletes are in jeopardy.

The Guam Rugby Football Union, the organization that manages the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association’s league, is aware that a transgender athlete played last weekend, but, if a ruling is to be made, has not yet issued a ruling.

The Guam Daily Post has contacted the GRFU, but has not received comment.

While it is unclear if the GRFU/GDOE ISA has bylaws in place concerning sexual orientation, World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, has made a decision on transgender athletes, which applies on a case-by-case basis.

According to World Rugby’s website, athletes who were born male but have “transitioned pre-puberty and have not experienced the biological effects of testosterone during puberty and adolescence can play women's rugby (subject to confirmation of medical treatment and the timing thereof).”

The converse is true for transgender athletes who have transitioned after puberty.

“Transgender women who transitioned post-puberty and have experienced the biological effects of testosterone during puberty and adolescence cannot currently play women's rugby,” stated World Rugby in their transgender guidelines.

It is unclear which stage of the transition process the Guam High student-athlete is in.

World Rugby, based on scientific evidence, has made the distinction between pre- and post-puberty transition, a necessary distinction due to size disparity leading to unfair advantage and potential injury.

Research on the World Rugby website shows that a person who has experienced the effects of testosterone has: “larger and denser lean muscle mass; greater force-producing capacity of skeletal muscle; stiffer connective tissue; reduced fat mass and different distribution of body fat and lean muscle mass; longer, larger and denser skeletal structure; and changes to cardiovascular and respiratory function that include higher hemoglobin concentration, greater cross-sectional area of the trachea and lower oxygen cost of respiration.”

In essence, a transgender person who was born a male but transitioned after puberty is stronger and more powerful than other female athletes or transitioning females who began the transition process before experiencing the effects of testosterone.

“These biological differences account for large sporting performance differences between males and females,” stated World Rugby.

“The result of these biological differences is that males outperform females in all sporting activities where speed, size, power, strength, cardiorespiratory and anthropometric characteristics are crucial determinants of performance,” continued the World Rugby transgender guidelines.

When drafting their own policies, World Rugby implores rugby unions to consider factors which can lead to unfair advantage and injury. Not doing so can have serious consequences.

According to World Rugby, “significant differences in strength, size, speed and power have potential consequences for the safety of participants in rugby.”

“Given the documented risk of injury in rugby from contact events, … the elevated possibility of all injuries, including serious injury, from large disparities in size, speed, power, and force, is of concern,” stated World Rugby.