During a news conference July 17, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared Guam will move into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 at 12 a.m., July 20. PCOR3 will allow all businesses to reopen with conditions and restrictions from previous executive orders in effect.

With public schools set to reopen Aug. 12, interscholastic sports have not been given the go-ahead.

“As far as interscholastic sports if it means organized events, it is not yet at this point lifted,” Leon Guerrero said. “And, again, the basis for that is congregate gathering.

“That's what DOE (Guam Department of Education) also is agreeing to, that they will not be doing interscholastic sports, organized interscholastic sports at this time.”

GDOE Interscholastic Sports Association, the organization tasked with managing public school sports, is aware of the governor's decision and anticipates it will meet with its Board of Control to discuss the ruling.

"I have not met with our board yet on the announcement," said GDOA ISA acting sports coordinator Al Garrido, adding, "we are all anxious to start and we are ready for whenever that determination is made."

Practices have not started yet, he added.

As Guam’s number of active COVID-19 cases remain at 86, and five deaths, Guam’s economy has been slow to come back online, and organized sports will have to wait.

“Under PCOR 3, all businesses will be allowed to operate with the exception of senior citizen centers and organized sports leagues, tournaments and events, subject to all previously issued minimum requirements,” Leon Guerrero said.

As the GDOE ISA and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam continue to create schedules for next school year, GDOE ISA is continuing with a four-quarter calendar and IIAAG has unveiled its new trimester system, it appears that the two organizations will have more time to figure out inter-league competition.

On reopening Guam, “we have always said, in the very beginning will be slow, gradual, and deliberate,” Leon Guerrero said. “Every decision we have made so far is based on data we have, our ability to manage, and respond to the threat of COVID-19."

"We have made some really good progress since the public health emergency was declared on March 14th (and) I am confident in the measured approach we are taking (and) the direction our island is heading," she said.

In PCOR 3, gatherings no greater than 50 people will be allowed. Depending on adjustments made to ISA and IIAAG calendars, opportunity may exist for competition on a limited scale but first GovGuam must deliver revised orders.

"I am sure that the school management and superintendent will look carefully at all the details and decide accordingly based first on the safety of our athletes and coaches," Garrido said.

"All ISA operations are aligned with GDOEs goals, and we want to be more deliberate as we consider all the factors when making these decisions," he added.