As the number of active coronavirus cases appears to be bottoming out, with the island’s vaccination initiative in full swing, and both public and private school sports ramping up for their return after nearly a year of dormancy, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero may announce today the easing of restrictions and place the island in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

While it is anticipated that the lessening of restrictions will occur, it is unclear how the change in PCOR status will affect sports and interscholastic competition.

“We have been waiting patiently, sending correspondences: ‘Please let us play. Please let us play. Please let us play,’” said Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam President Terry Debold, sharing that he has been in contact with the governor and the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“Thanks to the governor’s consideration, it looks very promising, as of today, that tomorrow we might hear that we will be able to play sports - have team competitions - starting next week.

“It’s been a long wait for us.

“We have been adhering to the requirements - to the regulations,” Debold added. … “We have demonstrated it. We followed the guidelines in terms of turning in our mitigation procedures since November."

A long road

Currently, for noncontact sports, public and private schools are permitted to host tryouts, conduct training and hold practice. Schools in IAAG have been practicing since late November or early December, while student-athletes from the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association returned to abbreviated action in late January.

However, interscholastic competition is still not allowed.

“We are prepared to start the moment the announcement that the restrictions are lifted,” Debold said. “Our kids have been practicing since around December. … With the approval of Public Health, we have been practicing.

“Our kids are ready to start competition.”

He said that the IIAAG is very hopeful that Leon Guerrero will allow team competition in interscholastic sports.

Guam is ripe for the return

Over the past two weeks, according to information obtained from Joint Information Center news releases, out of 8,896 COVID-19 tests administered, there have been 84 positive coronavirus cases.

Guam Memorial Hospital, once inundated with COVID-19 patients, is currently down to four – two in the intensive care unit, both on ventilators.

And out of Guam’s nearly 100,000 eligible vaccine candidates, 41,918 have received at least a first inoculation, with 13,123 having been fully immunized.

To date, on Guam, there have been 130 COVID-19-related fatalities.

For those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19-related illness and those who have been left with long-term complications due to the disease, the pain and discomfort experienced by so many is real. And as the war rages on against the pandemic, the island's forgotten student-athletes and all stakeholders can remember the sacrifice and loss experienced by so many. Stakeholders believe it also is time to return to sport, safely.

The current high school situation

Jan Guevara, the first-year head coach for the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars tennis team, has been preparing her 20-member squad and is confident the team is ready to return to interscholastic competition.

“The team has been diligent in following the IIAAG ‘Return-to-Play’ training and conditioning protocols for tennis,” she said. “They have been preparing for competition since the end of December. The athletes are excited and prepared to step on the courts to compete.”

“They have been asking about if and when competition might be allowed. We are hopeful that if the governor moves to PCOR3 this Friday, competition will be allowed in a safe and healthy way,” Guevara added.

Recovering time - the clock keeps ticking

While it has been a long, uncomfortable era of no competition, and it appears noncontact sports may experience an awakening or resurrection, student-athletes from contact sports and those where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as paddling, will most likely have to wait until PCOR4 and Leon Guerrero’s authorization to rejoin their teams.

While Debold and IIAAG board members are discussing bringing back as many sports as possible during the calendar school year, the nonprofit organization, tasked with managing private high school sports, is even contemplating holding competition over the summer.

“These students certainly missed out on a huge experience this entire year. Not only the sports, but all the other activities they missed out on. I feel terrible,” Debold said. “But at the same time, as much as they lost out on the experience, they’ve also lost out on the technical experience of sports. You have virtually an entire freshmen class that didn’t learn any particular sport this year.

“They are going to be sophomores next year. … Maybe we should give them a little boost over the summer through athletics, so that next year we are better prepared.

“Because if we just let them fall through the cracks – it’s already been an entire year’s worth of no sports – I’m kind of frightened what would happen if we go through another three months, over summer, with no contact with the kids and no activity.”