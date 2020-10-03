Late Thursday evening, amid Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued Executive Order 2020-36, paving the way for sports organizations, gyms and swimming pools to resume, but with several restrictions.

The latest set of guidelines allows organized sports to request permission for noncontact training. The guidelines also allow gyms to begin operating at 25% of capacity, and private and public swimming pools to host limited gatherings.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, the island’s gyms, fitness centers, and dance studios will be allowed to reopen for in-person training and instruction.

These businesses will be allowed to “resume indoor operations, at no greater than twenty-five percent (25%) occupancy load, subject to applicable (Department of Pubic Health and Social Services) guidance,” the order stated.

“Each facility must submit mitigation plans to DPHSS,” the order continued. … “Such businesses are encouraged to hold fitness classes outdoors to the greatest extent possible. Outdoor fitness classes may operate at up to maximum capacity subject to DPHSS guidance.”

With Public Health stay-at-home, social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines securely in place, safe health practices are still recommended.

“People keep saying, ‘Wear your mask, just stay home,’” said JJ Ambrose, the owner of Steel Athletics, a gym based in Tamuning. “I don’t think they understand the amount of blood, sweat and tears that some people put into their businesses.

“I mean, they put their whole lives into this, it’s not just stay home and collect a paycheck.

"Every day, I’m worried about my staff not being able to pay their bills. I’m worried about closing our doors forever, and the thought of not having the gym is terrifying. It’s heartbreaking," he added.

“I just kept telling myself, ‘We can hold our breath until next year,’” he said.

During the island's second lockdown, days had turned into weeks and Ambrose had begun to worry if cash reserves could hold out.

“I don’t know what I would do without this place,” he said. … It was very scary.

"Every day was just constant prayers and constant positive reinforcement. I never gave up hope. I just had to suppress that feeling of dread," he said.

As businesses have begun shutting their doors for good, Chuck-E-Cheese’s, Forever 21, Java Junction, and Froots, to name a few, all losing the economic fight to COVID-19 restrictions, Ambrose welcomed the return to business.

For Ambrose, and so many other business owners like him, the bills never stopped.

“Unfortunately, landlords have bills too, so we had to pay rent the entire time and they didn’t give us any kind of break,” he said. “I was holding my breath.”

Until restrictions loosen even further, Ambrose said, he will be able to keep the business afloat by offering more classes with fewer people.

He has no plans of relocating his gym outdoors.

“All the good stuff’s inside,” he said. … “I think the 25% capacity thing is fine for now. … We’ll just have to offer more classes, more time, and we’re going to make it work.

"The 25% is something, and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Guam has no public pool options

Swimming pools, also starting Saturday, “are authorized to operate subject to applicable DPHSS guidance,” the governor's order stated.

To the extent individuals congregate at swimming pools, such congregation shall be limited to no more than five people, the order continued.

But with the Hagåtña pool abandoned and GovGuam’s four-person task force still trying to establish a suitable location and funding source to build a new one, and the Dededo pool closed for repair, Guam’s swimming community is without options.

During a Sept. 7 oversight hearing, Sen. Kelly Marsh asked Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara to find an acceptable alternative while a new pool is being built and the Dededo pool comes back online.

Recommending a private or military solution, she asked him to look into the local swimming community being able to use hotel pools or the pool at Naval Base Guam.

“We have to have an interim plan,” said Joann Camacho, Guam Economic Development Authority deputy director.

"We need to work with the hotels while Dededo is being fixed," added Camacho, who also serves on the new pool task force.

“One of the things I would like to use is the waterpark,” said Ed Ching, the president of the Guam Swimming Federation.

I would have the swimmers, the high-competition swimmers, swim against the current for practice, he said.

Noncontact sports set to resume

At 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, sports organizations may “request authorization to conduct noncontact training at their designated training facilities,” the order stated.

However, the order does not state that organized sports may resume, only that organizations may submit reopening plans to DPHSS and wait for approval.

“Such requests shall be submitted to DPHSS, which may authorize such activities on a case-by-case basis pursuant to DPHSS guidance, including any applicable limitation,” the order stated. “Sports organizations operating under this section shall additionally observe all mitigation measures imposed in applicable DPHSS guidance, including, but not limited to social distancing of at least six (6) feet, and posting of appropriate signage, frequent cleaning of all surfaces, and mandating the wearing of face masks for coaches, employees, and patrons not engaged in training.

“Outdoor training is highly encouraged.”

Over the past several years, full-contact, tackle rugby has become one of the island's most popular sports, leading to nearly a dozen high school students receiving NCAA Division I scholarships.

While neither GovGuam nor the two organizations in charge of running middle and high school sports - the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam - have revealed plans to return to competition or how contact sports will be handled, Guam Rugby sees the order as a positive step.

“We are encouraging small group noncontact training,” said Stephen Grantham, the president of the Guam Rugby Football Union. “Our first organized activities will be touch rugby, minimal contact, then beach rugby with smaller numbers involved, but some contact before returning to full matches.

"We are monitoring the situation and we will move as fast as the governor allows," he added