More than 400 elementary school student-athletes have an exciting tournament to look forward to, as the 3rd annual Guam Police Department’s Fade Away from Violence Choose to be Drug and Alcohol Free Kickball Tournament rolls into action at 9 a.m. Saturday, at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon.

“It's about sportsmanship, getting together and teaching ... some life skills, like, staying away from drugs, violence, bullying, anti-bullying measures, and it's a lot more than just coming together,” said GPD Chief of Police Stephen Ignacio. “But I will say that, although it's a lot more than that, it's still, at the end of the day, sport, and it's very competitive.”

Supporting and expanding on Ignacio’s comments, GPD's Sgt. Paul Tapao knows how important it is to teach youngsters the benefits of staying away from drugs and alcohol.

“We see what the effects does to our island, but we also see the positive effects when we teach them, when we nurture them, and we continue to empower them to become better stewards in the community,” he said.

The two-day tournament, which concludes Dec. 17, consists of 16 teams in four pools. In the double-elimination format tournament, winning teams will head to the gold bracket, while those teams that came up short will move to the silver bracket before the second-day knockout round.

The winning schools from the brackets will move on to the tournament's Elite 8 on day two. The teams will play in a single-elimination format until a champion is crowned.

On Wednesday, in a quaint media event at GFA, Ignacio, Tapao, Sam San Gil, GFA football events director, and Francis Santos, GDOE acting superintendent, coaches and supporters were on hand to witness the creation of the brackets. In a FIFA-like ceremony, one by one Ignacio and Santos pulled red and green plastic balls, with school names on slips of paper inside, out of a large glass bowl.

As the pools filled, C.L. Taitano Elementary School was the 13th team selected, the first team in Pool C. C.L. Taitano, the two-time defending champs, will play B.P. Carbullido Elementary School in their tournament-opening game.

“I think all the other schools are itching to grab that beautiful trophy away from C.L. Taitano and display it proudly in their school halls,” Ignacio said.

Ignacio thanked GFA for their partnership and for providing the venue.

“They've been a wonderful partner throughout the past three, four years that we held this event, and we can't thank them enough for their resources, their facilities, their personnel, their time — to make this a successful event,” Ignacio said.

Anticipating a spectacle of talent and competition, Santos looks forward to opening day.

He said that the tournament is going to be “fun to watch.”