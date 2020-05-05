Basketball standout Alschea Grape was one of several collegiate athletes who came home because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down much of the world.

The business marketing major had a breakout season for Enderun College in Manila after several rough starts due to injuries.

"I''ve never had so much injuries in a whole year and a half – broke my hand, twisted knee, several sprained ankles," he said, listing what kept him sidelined and unable to fully compete in every season at Enderun. "Basketball in the PI is different!"

His best game of the season came against University of Makati in Manila, where he dropped 20 and added several assists to the evening tally. He caught the eye of UMAK's coaches, and they made him and fellow Enderun teammate Nathaniel Kyle Gaitan, a Father Duenas alum, an offer to switch up their jerseys.

It's the better move, Grape said, "Plus, the scholarship offers were good."

However, the pandemic has put a big question mark on his plans, he said.

School usually starts the first week of July, he said, but "with this pandemic going on it seems like we won't be able to come back to Manila anytime soon. ... So, the only thing we can do is actually wait it out until it's safe to come back."

The situation in Manila isn't conducive to safety, especially for students, Grape said.

"We really don't know when it is safe to come back. Im hearing it'll take a few more months till it's safe to go to school physically," he said. "Also, July is just around the corner and it seems like Manila won't be ready and safe yet, but who knows."

But, Grape is optimistic and continues to work.

If all goes well, Grape will be suiting up for UMAK his last two years of college.

For now, Grape continues to spend hours honing his craft, especially since that's what will pay for his college degree.

"I spend about two to three hours a day just working on my body and skills on the court," he said. "We actually have our hoop here at home, so my brothers and I usually get some shots up. ... Just gotta stay ready."