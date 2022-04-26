A throwback to pre-COVID, more than 2,000 runners and walkers donned their best workout gear, eager to greet the island sun and put in a run for a good cause early Saturday morning.

The 2K/5K Glow Run/Walk for Autism is one of the first in-person events held since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero lifted social distancing restrictions a few weeks ago. Normally a haven for athletic events, the pandemic shut everything down and limited events to sporadic attendance and participation. However, this past weekend was a welcome sight with nary a mask in sight as the hundreds moved easily in the pre-morning darkness. When the starting gun went off, it was a huge rush forward and the masses moved forward, eager to put their best foot forward and shake the pandemic rust that limited athletic events. Proceeds from the event were used to help fund awareness campaigns and programs aimed at aiding those on the autism spectrum.

(Daily Post Staff)