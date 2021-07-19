The Guam Rugby Club Barbarians U14 and U16 teams left Guam this morning to compete in the North American Invitational 7s Rugby Tournament.

The two-day tournament will take place July 24-25 (Guam time) at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tony Costa, head coach of both teams, said the island’s involvement in the tournament - touted as the largest of its kind in the U.S. - is the first time in history teams this young will be competing in a full-contact rugby tournament in the States.

The tournament, which will draw more than 128 boys and girls teams from all 50 states and Guam, will host student-athletes ages 14-23. Each team will be placed in a 16-team bracket and college recruiters will be on hand to witness the USA Rugby-sanctioned tournament and scout for their schools’ teams.

“The bigger picture is, we get to represent Guam at these age levels stateside, with Guam being a hotbed now for rugby recruiters,” Costa said. "We can go out there and show them, ‘Hey, this is what the players are really about.’ I think we have a higher purpose here to try and get kids college education through rugby.”

Jayven Mendiola, 16, a student at Okkodo High School, is excited to represent Guam and to be playing in a high-level rugby tournament. He said the team was scheduled to play a similar tournament in Malaysia in 2020, but the pandemic placed a yearlong hold on international competition.

But whether by serendipity, great timing or luck, the Barbarians received an invitation to play in the 2021 Salt Lake 7s tournament and jumped at the offer.

“We were supposed to go to Malaysia at first, but Utah was a first opening and they invited us,” Mendiola said. … “Right when we got the invitation of Utah, we took it right away and we went to practice.”

Mendiola, who has never been to the continental U.S., is eager to touch down in the States and get noticed, not just individually, but as a team.

“There are going to be college scouts. We really want to showcase what we were taught and what we know,” he said.

"It’s good to have everybody be seen, because it showcases what we have as a team and what we can do. It’s not a one-man sport and we can all gather together. We win as one and lose as one," he said.

When Guam opens pool play at 1 a.m. Saturday, July 24 (Guam time), not only will the players have their opponents to watch out for, but they also will be experiencing lower oxygen levels at the 4,226-foot elevation. Playing 7s will provide a lot of open field and ground to cover.

"You’ve got to have speed and your cardio’s got to be up there," Mendiola said.

“During the offseason, when we were hit by the pandemic, our team was always given a weekly training to do at home and we had to send videos to our chats, showing that we were actually doing it,” he added. “When we were actually called for this tournament, we went straight to practice and we were hitting it.”

Young guns get new threads

During a short jersey presentation ceremony late last week at Wettengel Rugby Field in Dededo, players and coaches received their tournament jerseys from village mayors and captains of industry. During the ceremony, Costa, athletes and families thanked Guam’s corporate sponsors for making the trip a reality and for the sharp red, white and blue uniforms.

The following sponsors’ donations made the dream a reality: Omega Safety Compliance, UMS Heavy Equipment Rental, Pacific Rim Constructors, Bank of Guam, Morrico Equipment, Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor’s Office, SE Construction Corp., Smithbridge Guam, Northern Construction, W5 Productions, Gum Visitors Bureau, JMSI Electrical Guam LLC, Hebron Construction LLC, Frontier Supply Company, GreenGuam Corp., Guam Rugby Club and Macks Construction.

“I would like to show a major appreciation to the community that has supported us,” Costa said. … “Their kindness has been overwhelming.”