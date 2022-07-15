When the Guam Rugby Club U14 squad competed in the North American Invitational 7s Rugby in Salt Lake City, Utah last year, out of 16 teams, the islanders placed fourth, making the world take notice.

The NAI7s, the largest rugby festival in North America, will take place July 22-23 MDT at the Regional Athletic Complex, a 16-pitch rugby mecca where games will be livestreamed and available to watch online.

To follow teams and watch games, visit https://nai7s.com.

Heading into that tournament, the young rugby squad hadn’t competed in a single game since the sport went into hibernation due to pandemic restrictions issued by the government. But one year later, with restrictions lifted and the high school rugby season successfully concluded, the Barbarians are en route to Utah, where a more experienced team will level up and compete in the Boys U16 Division.

“The last time, we were absolutely blown away by the caliber of the tournament,” said Tony Costa, the Boys U16 head coach. “We were like, ‘Whoa, this is the real deal.’”

“We didn't have any rugby prior to that tournament,” Tony Costa added. “So now we're going over with more experience, and we're ready for that caliber this time.”

Tony Costa said that he looks forward to engaging with the competition — for a second time.

“It's like your second fight with the same person in high school,” he said. “We feel we’ve got unfinished business.”

He added that he has seen the draw and is already looking forward to some key matches.

The Boys U16 Barbarians, who will be playing in Tier II against 11 other teams, are placed in Pool 1 with South Davis Rugby Football Club, TOA 2 and USA Rugby South Panther Academy.

The Barbarians will kick off their campaign against the Panthers at 3 a.m. ChST Saturday, July 23.

“There are going to be some teams out there with some some wicked rugby IQ behind them,” Tony Costa said. “But I think we can hang. I think we have what it takes this time.”

Tanner Costa, looking to improve upon their 2021 showing, is striving for the championship. He shared that they have something to prove.

“We feel like we're coming in with a chip on our shoulder,” Tanner Costa said. “Looking forward to do better things, to hopefully take the cup.”

Joining the boys, GRC is also sending a girls U16 team, who will be looking to gain experience which they will bring back to Guam and share with their peers.

The Barbarians U16 girls squad, also competing in a 12-pool team, is placed in Pool 2 with Atlantis Rugby U16G, Mana Performance Rugby and Southbay Spartans GU16.

The Barbarians will open play against the Spartans at 3:40 a.m. ChST Saturday, July 23.

Mariqita Rosario, 16, the Barbarians U16 girls team captain, who will be competing in her first-ever international rugby competition, is looking forward to the experience.

Rosario, who has been playing tackle rugby less than a year, relishes the chance to gain knowledge while enjoying the sport she has grown to love.

“Honestly, this is my first year playing tackle rugby. And I've been playing nonstop since March. And it’s just really amazing and I'm very, proud of myself,” Rosario said. “I never thought I'd make it this far,” adding that representing Guam is an “amazing opportunity.”

Realizing that many of the girls in the competition are going to be more accomplished than she, Rosario is ready to test her self against the nation's best.

“I do expect the girls to be a lot more trained than me, a lot taller, a lot bigger,” she said. “I'm really nervous for it, but I'm just going to put my all into it. And that’s my big goal."

The largest of its kind

Drawing on the U14 Boys successful 2021 campaign, Tony Costa knows the boys have what it takes to achieve even more.

"We're looking forward to trying get some hardware and and also level up the local kids as far as their skillset goes,” Tony Costa said. “Based on the success of our U14s last year, I think that they have some very high chances of taking some some hardware. It looking promising.”

In the 2021 tournament, Guam’s success was, in part, made possible by outstanding play from Alex Sojo, an elite student-athlete who helped lead the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ rugby and football teams to titles last school year. Although Sojo will not be traveling with the squad this year, Tony Costa shared that Tanner Costa, his son, has the skill and ability to lead the team amid the burden left by Sojo’s absence.

“Tanner has stepped up big time," Tony Costa said. "So he's now our our starting kicker. And he's moving into Alex's old position, which is fly half.”

He said that other players will also step up and fill the void. “Trey Fields Blas, yeah, he’s a baller, and he's going to be playing the center. Then we have Ian Castro at wing. And we also have Christian Manglona at wing. So we’ve got some solid people coming in.”

Tanner Costa shared that Sojo is a very good player, but the team’s new, young players will add to their success.

“We're developing and we're getting even better than last year,” he said.

Tanner Costa, 15, the team’s captain, said that the squad is “ready to put on a show and show them what Guam is about.”

Rhinos Rugby Academy

Before the teams arrive in Utah, they will first enjoy a week of high-level training at the world renowned Rhinos Rugby Academy in San Clemente, California.

“Even if they take away one or two new skills, then I think it's worth it,” said Tony Costa, sharing his thoughts on the importance of the week-long training academy. “If it turns out really good, we're gonna be back at Rhinos next year.”

Tanner Costa, looking forward to the upcoming instruction, said that he is excited to be meeting new people and coaches and bringing the experience back to Guam, showing younger players what they learned.

Tony Costa said the trip would not be possible without corporate and government sponsorship, and help from the kids’ families.

Tony Costa thanked Pacific Rim Constructors, Guam Visitors Bureau, Calvo's Enterprises, Brand Inc., JMSI Electrical, IT&E, UMS Heavy Equipment Rental, Ambyth Shipping & Trading, Tsang Brothers, T&W Awesome, Micronesian Air Cargo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite and Yigo Mayors' offices, Northern Construction and Bank of Guam.