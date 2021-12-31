There were bigger and faster teams at the North American Invitational 7s Rugby in Salt Lake City, Utah, but none played with as much heart as the Guam Rugby Club Barbarians U14.

Before the July 2021 trip which sent Mert Musngi, Mason Lim, Josiah Mendiola, Trey Fields Blas, Alex Sojo, Tanner Costa, Malcolm Lin, John Manibusan, Ian Howard, Colin Gogo, Javier Cruz, Byron Palacios and Adrien Bordallo, to Salt Lake, the Barbarians had to endure heaps of training and shake off the rust brought on by a lack of competition due to the coronavirus restrictions which left the youngsters steps behind the competition.

After the first day of of the two-day tournament, it was evident the GRC squad came to play, not just gain experience which is often the case when many teams from Guam participate in international competition. Not only did they beat teams and make the playoffs, they brought pride to the island and made the world take notice of the high level of skill Guam’s rugby players possess.

Although GRC didn’t win the tournament, out of 16 teams, they placed fourth.

“There is something special about this U14 team. In the future, they are going to be a force to reckon with. But they’re a force to reckon with now,” said Barbarians head coach Tony Costa.

For Alex Sojo, who also led the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars to their sixth straight high school football championship season, advancing to the Plate Finals was more than he ever dreamed possible.

“I know that we already exceeded my expectations on this trip, mainly because it’s this team’s first international rugby tournament,” Sojo said. “Honestly, I’m just trying to play with my team, not just like stand out by myself, but to just work through it together.”

For Tanner Costa, who also played on the Friars’ 2021 champion football team, he expected the competition to be fierce. He also knew of the Barbarians’ capability.

“We knew that they were going to come hard at us because it is our first tournament, and we just came out there to showcase our skill and show up and hit hard – show them what us Guam boys can do.”