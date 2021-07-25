GRC Barbarians U14 advance to NAI7s playoffs

The Guam Rugby Club Barbarians U14 are making the most of their trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, finishing the first day of the two-day North American Invitational 7s Rugby Tournament placed second in Pool 2.

In the three games played, in the 14-team bracket, at 2-1, the Barbarians have outscored their opponents 45-33.

In GRC’s first game, they defeated the Maui Warriors 26-0. In Game 2, they defeated the Hawaii Warriors 19-14.

In Guam’s two wins, GRC’s Alex Sojo, a 15-year-old student at Father Duenas Memorial School, scored four tries.

“I know that we already exceeded my expectations on this trip, mainly because it’s this team’s first international rugby tournament,” Sojo said. “Honestly, I’m just trying to play with my team, not just like stand out by myself, but to just work through it together.”

Sojo told the Post that after he scored his first try, he wanted to do it more and help the team.

“I didn’t get too hyper,” he said. “I tried to stay collected.”

While Sojo gave the Barbarians much-needed open-field offense, Tanner Costa provided defensive stopping power, and also scored a try.

“I made a try and I made some big tackles to help the team,” Tanner Costa said. “I made some saving tackles.

“We knew that they were going to come hard at us because it is our first tournament, and we just came out there to showcase our skill and show up and hit hard - show them what us Guam boys can do.”

In their third and final game of the day, GRC was shut out 19-0 by top-seeded American Fork Caveman Rugby. In three games American Fork has outscored opponents 96-0.

“The competition level is fierce and all the teams are good,” said GRC head coach Tony Costa. “The biggest challenge is the thin air at altitude and the dry heat.”

After the loss to Fork Cavemen, Tanner Costa rallied the team and inspired them to avoid a second defeat.

“I was talking to the boys, and since we lost our last game, we’re going to use that energy,” he said. “We’re going to see what we can do and show them how we play rugby.”

Amid heat and high altitude, GRC’s Josiah Mendiola, Malcom Lim and Tanner Costa and Sojo led the Barbarians.

“They really held the team down and set the confidence level from the gate,” Tony Costa said. “There is something special about this U14 team. In the future, they are going to be a force to reckon with. But they’re a force to reckon with now.”

Finishing the first day with a winning record, GRC U14 advances to today’s quarterfinals against the Charlotte Tiger Cubs. The Tiger Cubs, in Pool 3, will enter the playoffs with a perfect 3-0 record, outscoring their opponents 97-12.

“Expectations are going to be higher, we’re moving up in the bracket,” Tony Costa said. “We know that the teams are just going to get harder and harder as we move up.”

He shared with The Guam Daily Post that several Guamanians living stateside were one hand at the pitch to show their love and support.

“People from Guam that live here in Utah came to support us when they found out that a Guam team was playing in the tournament,” Tony Costa said. “It was so nice to see the support of our stateside Guam folks.”