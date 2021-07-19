GRC Liberation Mile scheduled for Wednesday

With Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expected to declare Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4 on Wednesday, the Guam Running Club will hold its annual Liberation Mile Run on the same day to commemorate the milestone, a significant step in reopening the economy and racing toward a new normal, GRC stated in a press release.

However, recognizing that the island remains in PCOR3, social distancing requirements will remain in effect.

"The governor's new guidance has increased our participation to 100 runners, and we will keep the numbers down to 100, said GRC President Richard Taitague.

"Understanding that we are still on PCOR3, the running club will still enforce the 6-foot distance and masking before and after the run," he added.

Derek Mandell, a former Liberation Mile first-place finisher, is eager to compete and looks forward to the race.

"As someone with a track and field background, I always look forward to racing the Liberation Mile," Mandell said. "There will always be a 5K to find any time of the year, but the mile is only raced on Liberation Day.”

Although the Liberation Day Parade has been canceled for a second straight year due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the island’s running faithful are expected to arrive at 6 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, to compete in the race, a tribute to the U.S. and allied forces who helped liberate Guam from Japanese occupation in World War II.

According to the release, the race will start at the old Ace Hardware store in Hagåtña at 7:21 a.m., the approximate time the Marines landed to liberate Guam.

“GRC would like to recognized this historical event and to honor all veterans and CHamoru during WWII,” GRC stated in the release.

The race will finish at Chamorro Village, by the Marine Corps monument and plaque listing the names of U.S. Marines awarded the Medal of Honor on Guam.

DriFit shirts will be awarded to the first 100 finishers, and awards will be handed out up to sixth place in both the Male and Female divisions.

Ryan Matienzo, one of Guam's fastest mid-distance runners, said he is not 100% sure he will run the Liberation Mile, but recommends athletes pace themselves to avoid injury.

"To get a good result and not get injured, you must warm up really good for this kind of race," he said. A one-mile race, I can say, is harder than a 5K and a 10K. It's an all-out race if you're a competitive person, but the risk of getting injured is very high. But the fun part of this race, every year, was seeing your friends trying to get in front of you and beat their PR."