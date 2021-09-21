GRC to host run in honor of Gold Star Families

The Guam Running Club will be helping to host theCross-Island Liberty Run & Walk this Sunday to pay tribute to our Gold Star Families.

The event, which aims to remember loved ones killed in battle, will run from Pago Bay to Hagåtña Bay via Route 4. The run will finish at Paseo Stadium in front of the Statue of Liberty.

Folks interested in running or walking can show up 4:30 a.m. at Pago Bay. Go time is at 5 a.m. There will be parking at Paseo with the last shuttle departing at 4:15 a.m. for the start point. There is no fee, but those who wish to donate to the memorial paying tribute to those soldiers can do so.

A display clock will be at the finish line, but there will be no awards for top finishers. Refreshments will be given after the event.