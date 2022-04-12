About 500 Guamanians gathered for the Guam Running Club's Run Back to Normal 2K/5K on Saturday morning, marking the rebirth of the short-distance races that promote health and well-being through camaraderie and competition.

"This run was a no-frills run,” said GRC President Richard Taitague.

For more than two years, Guam's streets were idle of weekend family-fun runs, which were among the victims of pandemic-inspired social distancing rules, executive orders and public health guidelines.

Touting the race as a “post-COVID pandemic” event, Taitague explained that participants were not competing for time, T-shirts or awards.

“A lot of folks had a great time just running again,” he said.

Since 2020, the only certainty seems to be uncertainty and the island seems to have made its way past another surge of SARS-CoV-2. Hundreds of runners returned to the CHamoru Village’s tree-lined streets on Saturday. While 1,071 had preregistered for the run, less than half showed up to participate in the race.

“I guess typhoon/rain kept the runners away. But it turned out beautiful,” Taitague said, referring to the windy and rainy conditions caused by Tropical Storm Malakas, which passed south of Guam over the weekend.

Taitague described the event as uplifting but not without at least one minor complication.

“Our official had a challenge setting up the course,” he said. “We have forgotten how to set up a course."

