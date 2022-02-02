Father Duenas graduate Joseph Green added another accolade to a growing resume, collecting his second school record for Minot State University. This time, he earned it in the 300-meter sprint Saturday at the Mark Schuck Open hosted by Minnesota State, Mankato.

The sophomore, who has never competed in the 300, posted a 36.67 finish – the fastest time in the event in Minot State history as he bested the previous top mark of 37.01 run by Josh Drew in 2017.

Knee deep in his indoor track season, Green said the record came at a time when he really needed the uplift in spirit.

A switch in coaches and training methodology earlier this season and “not really running well the first few meets was kinda tough,” he said. “Setting records kinda boosted my morale. … It’s not every day you get to set a record especially at the collegiate level.”

A sprinter at heart, Green said the 200 is his main event. Getting off the box at a decent clip, Green said he normally gains speed on the curves.

“The 100 is too short for me to hit my top speeds. … the 400 is too long,” he said. “I unofficially have the Guam record and the school record for the 200, which was at last year’s outdoor conference championships.”

Minot used to be an NAIA school but switched over to Division II a few years ago. Holding the DII-era record, Green said he has his sights set on the NAIA record as well.

Short roughly three-tenths of a second to break that record, Green said it’s doable.

“I’m aiming for the NAIA record. It’s right there. … it’s a dip at the line,” he said.

Normally, Green races the 200, 400, 4x400 and 4x100 – something he enjoys. But, Saturday he was called upon to race the 300.

“The 300 is kind of weird to run; it’s one that’s not normally run at meets,” he said, adding there’s a good chance the 300 may not come up for him this season.

When asked where the 300 ranks among his favorite events, Green laughed, adding “It’s better than the 400, I tell you that.”

His next target is in Colorado on Feb. 4.

“Our main goal is to run the DMR (distance medley relay) and set another school record and provisional qualify for the NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) championships,” he said.

A sophomore majoring in Entrepreneurship, Green said he’s definitely handling the pace, physicality and rigors of a collegiate season a lot better the second time around.

“The level is so much higher here,” he said. “You’re not competing against another school, you’re competing against another state …. Some meets, we compete against DI – they’re a whole other level.”

Much of the time, he said, a university represents a city or two and the competition means entire towns show up to support their athletes.

“It’s a lot more intense,” he said. “The 4x4 is the final event. I normally run the anchor leg. … And, everyone in the crowd is screaming for you to run - it’s just crazy.”

As a whole, his team is doing well with athletes placing in the top 10 at meets or even getting nationally ranked. With some already qualified for the NSIC, several runners are hitting quicker marks or setting new records. With a few weeks left in the indoor season, his team is definitely moving to make a mark at the NSIC.

His advice to athletes looking to make that leap: explore different options, keep at the sport and be grateful for everything.

“Only a few percent of athletes make the collegiate level, don’t be afraid to explore different levels of your sport,” he said.

Commitment and discipline to stick to the grind is crucial.

“I was going through a mental block earlier,” he said. Having just returned from the island after spending time with his family, it was difficult to find a groove.

“After seeing home during the break, man, it was tough to return. … but, you gotta stick with it, trust in the process and believe in yourself,” he said.

Mostly, he said, be grateful. Athletes need to appreciate the people behind them and the opportunities before them, he said.

“Looking back, my family has given up a lot for me to get here and being able to represent Guam in Australia,” he said, ticking off the many ways his family has been there for him. “Taking me to meets; before I could drive, paying for my shoes to compete - it all adds up.

“A lot of people don’t get the same opportunities,” he said, adding it’s important to believe that “big opportunities bring big blessings.”

Lastly, he threw a huge thank you to everyone who made his journey possible.

“Shoutout to all my coaches over here and back home,” he said. “To my family … I’d love to make them even more proud.”