The 2nd Annual Greg D. Perez International Sportfishing Tournament will be held at the Gregorio D. Perez Marina in Hagåtña and the Agat Marina on Aug. 20-21. The two-day tournament will run each day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to information provided in a news release, the tournament will be hosted by the Greg D. Perez Sportfishing Foundation, which aims to promote and advance the enjoyment of sport fishing on Guam and the Marianas through education and competition.

“Our father, Gregorio Duenas Perez, held the world record for 13 years which still holds as a Guam record,” said Greg Perez, the foundation's president. Greg Perez's dad caught the record 1,150-pound Pacific blue marlin on Aug. 21, 1969.

“It was a proud moment for Guam and for our family. Through this derby and other educational programs, we want this legacy to inspire and promote our fishing traditions," Greg Perez said. “We thank our sponsors, volunteers and over 100 boaters who participated in our inaugural derby last August. We were blessed with beautiful weather and an amazing outpouring of community support, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. … We hope to see you all this year.”

The categories for the derby include billfish, yellowfin, wahoo, mahi-mahi and bonita, with up to $17,500 in cash prizes to be awarded. A special cash prize of $50,000 will be given to whoever hauls in a Pacific blue marlin that weighs more than the whopper caught more than a half-century ago.

Get involved

The captains meeting will be held at the Hagåtña Boat Basin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 with registration starting at 5 p.m., according to a news release.

The fee to enter the tournament is $200 per captain/angler pair, with $35 charged for each additional angler. Registration fees are accepted at W5 Productions/Guahan Soldier shop in Mongmong.

Interested parties can also register online at gregdperezfoundation.org. For more information, call 671-689-2488.

