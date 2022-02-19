After a one-year hiatus from competition due to coronavirus restrictions, the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas, formerly known as Jr. Davis Cup, will return to action on Monday in Sri Lanka. And the 2022 competition, featuring the best young tennis players in Asia, will have three players from Team Guam taking center stage, gaining valuable experience.

After nearly two years of training and competing for coveted spots on Guam’s international traveling team, Jonny Jackson, Anthony Gregoire and Arjan Sachdej will be representing the island and joining the competition.

“This will be my first time for the junior Davis Cup,” Gregoire said. “I’m excited to represent Guam.”

Three years ago, when Gregoire, 15, and his family relocated to Guam from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, he had hoped to join Team Guam and compete for the island. But due to residency requirements and, of course, the pandemic, he never had the opportunity. Now, having met the two-year residency requirement and travel restrictions easing, Gregoire finally has the chance compete and see where his game measures up.

With 40 nations competing in the clay court tournament, Gregoire and Team Guam will finally see where they stand.

“The past the past three years I've been here, I haven't been to a tournament outside of this island,” Gregoire said. “So I've been playing the same group of people the past three years, and it's been kind of hard to see how you compare to other players, to see how you scale to those guys. I think it'll be really exciting to see how my skill level is compared to Asia.”

Gregoire shared that Team Guam doesn’t have experience playing on clay, joking that they have been learning to slide on rain-soaked hard courts at the Guam National Tennis Center.

Jackson told The Guam Daily Post that he is looking forward to the experience and representing Guam.

“I'm very proud. And it's exciting. I'm always happy to travel and play tennis,” said the 14-year-old high school freshman, the youngest player on the squad.

Sachdej, 16, the team’s elder statesman, shared that he will definitely be anxious when competition starts, but he is honored to be representing the island.

“The nerves kick in, but most of it is excitement. I am happy I get this opportunity. In Guam, we don’t get opportunities like this,” he said.

Torgun Smith, the president of the Guam National Tennis Federation, said that he expects the trio to gain experience and for them to see what the level of play is like throughout Asia.

“Competition is the greatest experience you can have, and opportunity for our kids to play different levels, higher and lower, is a good experience,” he said. “I look forward to them having the experience and doing the best they can.

“It's important for them to do understand the level they're at so they can gauge where they need to be in the region. You can't describe that to to a 16-year-old.”