Editor's note: This is the first article in a multipart series on the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association's plan for resuming sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. During two separate Zoom forums on Thursday, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez and sports program director Al Garrido presented a grim outlook for restarting its fledgling program.

As coronavirus cases continue to soar on Guam and worldwide, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association painted a bleak picture for returning to sports during a pair of Zoom forums on Thursday.

The island remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the government’s most severe condition, and interscholastic sports are not likely to resume anytime soon.

The governor has banned sports competitions, but, through executive order, has allowed gyms to operate at 25% capacity and tennis, golf and swimming to resume.

How are you going to pay for it?

Apart from the coronavirus pandemic, but compounding an unfortunate situation, the Legislature’s recent removal of GDOE ISA’s funding source, the Healthy Futures Fund, will provide an extra challenge for public school sports.

In 2020, to help offset the cost of public school sports programs, the Healthy Futures Fund provided GDOE $884,852.

This fiscal year, the Legislature reduced GDOE’s take from the Limited Gaming Fund by $22,891. In fiscal 2020, the funding source gave GDOE $558,692 for sports facilities maintenance and upkeep.

“I will continue to stand strongly and support this ISA program,” said Maria Gutierrez, a member of the Guam Education Board. “For scholastics, I have talked to two senators on Tuesday.”

She said that the board will submit a supplemental budget.

“This is where we need you all to come together, and let’s put the senators on notice that they need to support this program,” she said to the stakeholders in the coaches forum.

Not ready for sports

In two separate online meetings, one for coaches and the other for students, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez shared that safety is the priority and conditions are nowhere close for the return of interscholastic sports, which have been canceled since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency in mid-March.

“In order to get there, we have to be in a position where we can assure our employees and our students that they are in a safe enough situation with the community health situation, as well as our efforts to provide supplies and equipment to the schools to be able to do so,” Fernandez said.

“As part of our operations, interscholastic sports and activities are a part of getting back to normal, especially for our student-athletes and you as coaches, right?” Fernandez asked.

Fernandez said that student-athletes are missing opportunities to be at school, interacting with their teammates, getting physically fit, training and competing with other schools.

“Even though we don’t talk a lot about that, or didn’t talk a lot about that before, it is more explicitly on our agenda - our radar," he added. “Al (Garrido, ISA sports program director) is leading our committee on interscholastic sports just to make sure that we pay attention to how sports will work in a possible reopening situation."

Fernandez added that in order to get there, stakeholders have to be in the position as a community to reopen.

Fernandez said the department tracks core indicators relative to the risk of the transmission of COVID-19, which is based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He said the two indicators being tracked are total new cases in a 14-day period per 100,000 persons and the 14-day positivity rate.

With 772.2 cases per 100,000 people, and a positivity rate of 14.4%, Guam is in the highest risk category for spreading COVID-19. In order for in-person education and sports to resume, the spread of the disease has to slow, drastically, and Leon Guerrero needs to amend the executive order.

Fernandez shared that for sports to start, the 14-day transmission rate needs to reduce to 20 total cases.

“As of last Thursday, we were at 562.7, which not only exceeds low risk, it exceeds the highest risk threshold," he said. "We are above even the highest risk threshold, which is greater than 200 cases per 100,000 persons during a 14-day period.”

While Fernandez’s numbers were based on last week’s data, he said that “this week’s data is even worse.”

“Until we get down into that lower or lowest risk situation, it’s pretty unlikely that we are going to be able to open schools up, much less consider that we’re going to have interscholastic sports happening the same way that it has happened in prior years,” he added. “I want to make clear to all of our stakeholders that safety is first, and once the community situation improves, our goal is to get back to some level of normalcy by reintroducing face-to-face instruction and consider opportunities for interscholastic sports.

“It’s important that we keep those goals.”

While serving as the forums’ moderator, Garrido delivered a draft PowerPoint presentation for what sports may look like upon return, including schedules, dates and safety procedures.

In both forums, Garrido revealed a proposed trimester schedule that will, most likely, not include playoffs or head-to-head competition against teams from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam.

“We can all agree that now is not safe to start team sports,” Garrido said. “We can all agree that this year is unique and it will require unique planning and understanding from all of us as we develop the schedules.”

He said that ISA is trying to meet the needs of as many sports as possible and meet the needs of fields, equipment and manpower.

Schedules revealed

In the first block, slated to begin Jan. 2, 2021, and end March 6, 2021, sports might kick off with cross-county, tennis, girls volleyball, softball, boys soccer and esports - League of Legends.

The second group, Feb. 22 to April. 4, 2021, may include girls basketball, boys basketball, track and field, baseball, wrestling and rugby.

Group three, scheduled April 12 to June 12, 2021, consists of girls soccer, paddling, esports - Super Smash Bros Ultimate and football.

It is important to note that Garrido highlighted wrestling, rugby and football as high-risk sports, requiring special consideration and new strategies.

He asked the attending coaches if they would consider changing from tackle football to flag.

Allen Blend, who is the head football coach at John F. Kennedy High School, attended and spoke at the coaches forum.

“There are different options,” Blend said.

Blend asked Garrido if GDOE ISA had formed a subcommittee to plan for football’s return.

“That is definitely our next step, coach,” Garrido answered. “Right now, we are dong the overall guidelines. And, yes, we will engage you guys.

“We’re almost done with all our rules and all that, so the next step will be to engage all the coaches and review the rules and the guidelines, and maybe we can add that on the agenda, which is start coming up with Plan C's," Garrido said.