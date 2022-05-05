Groundbreaking ceremony held for Malesso gym

A groundbreaking ceremony celebrated the start of construction of a $1.2 million gym at Malesso.

Contractor Surface Solutions will build a new steel gymnasium over the existing tennis court, converting it into a multi-purpose basketball, volleyball, and tennis court, according to a press release from Adelup.

The project also will include a newly resurfaced court and lighting system to meet International Basketball Federation standards, restrooms, new aluminum bleachers, and a new fence. The project will take 180 calendar days from the start of construction to completion.

Funding for the project comes from a Capital Improvement Project Grant awarded by the U.S. Department of the Interior and is part of the Department of Parks and Recreation Islandwide Public Restroom, Gymnasium, and Sports Facilities Report Projects (Phase II) Design-Build Project.

“Investing in the health and safety and overall well-being of our communities remains a commitment for our administration. Village gyms and basketball courts are the heart of many communities, bringing families and kids from all walks of life together,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We share in the excitement with the people of Malesso’ to finally see this much-anticipated project come into fruition.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said basketball courts and village gyms serve as a place where youth can learn what it means to be part of the community.

“They allow kids more access to sports and activities outside of school that helps contribute to better health and quality of life for everyone in the village,” Tenorio said.

The lieutenant governor thanked the Malesso’ community for being patient while the project is worked on.

Malesso' Mayor Ernest Chargualaf said he and the community are excited to have the gym constructed.

“This project is music to my ears, as this has been a long-awaited goal,” he said. “When I first came into office in 2009, I wrote letters to all the senators asking that a gymnasium be built down here in Malesso’. I emphasized that as southerners, we are under-represented, underserved, and neglected. Finally, our gym is being built, and this administration was the catalyst to getting the project going. I hope that my people of Malesso’ are as elated as I am with the news of the gymnasium that is about to be built.”

(Daily Post Staff)