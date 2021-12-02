When the Guam Education Board voted last December to split from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and form its own league, the general consensus was the segregation would cause student-athletes from both leagues to miss out on the private vs. public school rivalry.

But with Guam Sports Network and Clutch Guam each hosting preseason basketball tournaments, there is more competition than ever before.

From Dec. 11-19, the Guam Army National Guard/GSPN 2021 Preseason Boys Basketball Tournament will feature 10 teams vying for the winter break title at the Father Duenas Memorial School Jungle in Mangilao.

At the conclusion of the GSPN tournament, from Dec. 19 to Jan. 11, also at FD Jungle, Clutch Guam will host the McDonald’s High School Basketball Classic.

Whereas the GSPS tournament will feature boys competition only, the Clutch tournament has already received commitment from 15 teams - seven boys and eight girls squads.

Dom Sablan, co-founder of Clutch Guam, provided The Guam Daily Post with pre-tournament analysis. He said the teams to look out for on the boys side are the St. Paul Christian School Warriors, John F. Kennedy High School Islanders and the two-time defending champion Friars.

Although the Friars are still without shooting guard Blaise Ada, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this year at a tournament in the states, Sablan highlights a deep, talent-filled roster capable of powering FD to the championship.

“Led by senior Kaine Santos and junior Jaden Santos, the Friars will look to their leadership to carry them through,” Sablan said.

But if the Friars are to hoist a third straight championship trophy, they are first going to first have to handle the Warriors, who recently acquired EJ Cruz - one of the Interscholastic Sports Association’s top scorers - from the Southern High School Dolphins. Cruz, who can light it up from deep or fearlessly drive through the lane, adds and options to a roster already filled with marquis players Josiah Quintanilla and Xander Sanchez.

“With the addition of senior point guard EJ Cruz, St. Paul has perhaps one of the best guard lineups in the tournament,” Sablan said. “Cruz, along with Josiah Quintanilla and Xander Sanchez, will present matchup problems for any team.”

While FD and St. Paul are expected to do well in preseason play, JFK, with Kirsten Guzman and Karl Vinca, is as strong as any team.

“One thing you can always count on with JFK is their scrappy, hard-nosed defense,” Sablan said. “They have two frontline post players in Kirston Guzman and Karl Vinca. Both Guzman and Vinca are extremely versatile on both ends of the court.”

In girls competition, all teams will be gunning for the IIAAG four-time defending champion Warriors.

Sablan said that their tenacity and full-court-pressure defense will always give the them opportunities to win games.

“They have a great mix of veteran and incoming players,” added Sablan.

While all teams will be looking to knock off the Warriors from its pedestal, Sablan shared that the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, Okkodo High School Bulldogs and JFK are a few of the teams that have the goods to win it all.

Sablan said that, with a core group of players with varsity experience, “the AOLG Cougars are expected to make a deep playoff run this year."

“Led by seniors Mia Taitano, Oriana Sevilla and Coco Paulino, you can expect a high-tempo, high-octane offense from the Cougars,” Sablan said.

While Sablan likes both the Bulldogs’ and Islanders' chances at competing for hardware, the public school basketball teams will not officially began practicing until Dec. 6, a mere five days before the first preseason tournament kicks off.

Teams from the private school’s league started official practices in late October, giving them the advantage in training and gym time.

“JFK possesses a two-headed monster in shooting guard Laila Smartt and Jada Hahn, the reigning ISA most valuable player,” Sablan said. “The two will carry much of the offensive attack for the Islanders. They have a great supporting cast as well.”

Guam High, Notre Dame and Harvest had good runs in the IIAAG volleyball league with athletes that may come out for basketball. Those teams could potentially be the dark horses for the girls' season, fielding an athleticism that bodes well for playing the sport.