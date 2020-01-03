After months of work honing their respective games, the island's top high school ballers will be taking their talents to the hardwood, kicking off the sixth edition of the GSPN Preseason Basketball Tournament, presented by the Guam Army National Guard. Action tips off at 5:30 tonight at the Jungle at Father Duenas Memorial School.

Over the course of the next week, 10 teams will go head-to-head in pool play action, giving each team the opportunity to fine-tune its respective offenses and defenses. Pool A will feature perennial basketball powerhouse Father Duenas Friars, Guam High School Panthers, Notre Dame High School Royals, Okkodo High School Bulldogs and Tiyan High School Titans. Pool B will showcase the talents of John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, Saint John's School Knights and the 2019 hoops champion Saint Paul Christian School Warriors.

"We're always excited to host this tournament," said GSPN's Patrick Lujan. "It's a good kickoff to the new year, and it breaks the sweat of these teams before heading into the season."

Usually, Lujan said, football and boys basketball are the largest draws of the high school schedule.

"This tournament allows all teams to play at the same location before breaking out for their (respective) league," he said.

After more than 20 years with public and private schools under the same umbrella, there's a new flavor to this year's interscholastic season. Some are cautious, while others are optimistic with the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and Guam Department of Education splitting their respective schools into two different leagues.

Interleague games are planned, and an all-island basketball championship tournament has been discussed. However, with the season starting in a few weeks, nothing has been solidified.

The GSPN preseason tournament often offers exciting previews of the interscholastic season. Last year's preseason finale was reflective of the 2019 IIAAG championship game with the Friars battling the Warriors for court supremacy. Led by the now-graduated Jahmar White in both games, Saint Paul pulled off the win, marking the first time in several years that a school won both preseason and league titles.

While many are expecting the usual suspects to be in the top four, the graduation of several ball-dominant athletes, such as White, Saint Paul's Reo Aiken and FD's Tony Quinene, has opened the door to young talent looking to make their mark on the high school scene.

Tonight, the Tiyan Titans and the Notre Dame Royals will be tipping off at 5:30 p.m. The St. John's Knights will battle out St. Paul in the late game. Games continue all day Saturday and Sunday with the first game starting at 10:30 a.m. and the last game expected to roll out at 6 p.m.

The tournament would not be possible without its sponsors, said Lujan, thanking GSPN's business partners for their support. The tournament's main sponsor is the Guam Army National Guard, along with Buddy's Home Furnishings, The Mighty Purple, Best Water, Wendy's Guam, Ajisen Ramen, The Guam Daily Post, Antonio M. Rapadas, DDS, W5 and Community First Federal Credit Union.