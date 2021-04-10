As part of its continued commitment and partnership with the island community, GTA, in tandem with the Piti Municipal Planning Council and Mayor’s Office, announce the completion of the village basketball court on Friday, April 9.

The basketball court includes new bleachers, outdoor lights, a parking area and a perimeter fence. This offers a space that is safe, away from the main road, and will serve as a recreational area for the youth and residents.

GTA will maintain the court for the next 25 years and is standing up community wi-fi connectivity at the court, community center and Mayor’s Office.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of the Piti village basketball court,” said Roland Certeza, GTA CEO and president. “This is part of our overall commitment to our island. By providing a unique, safe, and secure recreational basketball court, we continue to invest in our community through youth empowerment so our kids can reach their full potential.

“The Mayor and MPC asked if we could relocate the old basketball court, which was fronting Marine Corps Drive for safety concerns when we discussed construction of a cable landing station in the village, and we realized this was a win-win for all.

“As a corporate community partner and a local company invested in our island for 60 years and employing over 460 local employees, we are thrilled to be able to give back, and we take pride in projects and partnerships like this.”