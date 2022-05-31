A dozen local swimmers from Manhoben Swim Club are preparing to compete in the 2022 Keo Nakama Invitational swim meet, in Honolulu, Hawaii from July 1-3. As they focus on training and reaching their competitive goals for this national competition, GTA donated $1,000 to the club.

In gratitude for their generous support, Manhoben swimmers washed a fleet of GTA vehicles.

“We are very grateful to GTA for their generous support of our competitive swimmers,” said Manhoben coach Andy Lee. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Keo Nakama Invitational has been canceled for the past two years and we thank GTA for their contribution as our swimmers are eager to compete and represent our island.”

Prior to 2019, the Keo Nakama Invitational was the longest continuously running competitive swim meet in Hawaii. Guam’s swimmers have a rich tradition of competing in the invitational, and Jon Nathan “Nate” Denight, GTA vice president of marketing, is pleased to support the swim club.

“Guam has a very talented pool of athletes, and the Manhoben Swim Club provides opportunities for our youth to achieve their potential in the world of competitive swimming and beyond,” Denight said. “When we support our student-athletes, we build stronger neighborhoods and healthier communities.”